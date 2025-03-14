A Moment of Culture and Laughter: Get Ready for The Honest Bunch UK Tour 2025

The Nigerian podcasting powerhouse is bringing their unfiltered conversations, real entertainment, and hilarious storytelling to the UK this Easter!

The Honest Bunch podcast, known for its raw and hilarious takes on life, relationships, culture, and everything in between, is coming to the UK! After a record-breaking streak of episodes featuring a wide array of guests from all walks of life and a rapidly growing fanbase, the Honest Bunch podcast is stepping away from the mic and onto the stage for their much-anticipated UK live podcast tour this Easter weekend in 2025.

Get ready for an unforgettable, laugh-out-loud experience as they bring their podcast to life before a live audience. Known for their candid, no-holds-barred conversations, The Honest Bunch Podcast has become one of the go-to sources for listeners seeking authenticity, humor, and insightful discussions.

Now, fans in the UK will get the chance to experience the unfiltered magic of the podcast in person. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear personal stories, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy spontaneous, laugh-out-loud moments in an intimate, live setting.

Tour Dates & Locations:

– Coventry (The Albany Theatre) – 17th April 2025

– London (Borough Hall) – 19th April 2025

– Manchester (Hilton Manchester Deansgate) – 20th April 2025

Tickets for The Honest Bunch UK Tour are now available here. This tour is presented in collaboration with Akinlolu Jekins & Co, a UK-based event and promotions company.

Join for a celebration of life’s highs, lows, and everything in between – from the hustle to the love, and all the chaos that makes life so unpredictable. Expect to leave with sore cheeks from laughter and a heart full of joy!

