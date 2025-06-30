Get Ready, Africa! CANEX at IATF 2025 Is Your Gateway to Creative Excellence!

The countdown is on! Algiers, Algeria is set to become the epicenter of African creativity from September 4th to 10th, 2025, as the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 kicks off! This year, CANEX is packed with groundbreaking initiatives designed to elevate Africa’s vibrant creative and cultural industries.

Discover What Awaits You:

CANEX Book Factory: Prize for Publishing & Creative Writing Workshop: Immerse yourself in the literary world! The CANEX Book Factory aims to boost the African literary sector, featuring the prestigious Prize for Publishing in Africa and an intensive 5-day in-person Creative Writing Workshop in Algiers. 20 selected participants will enjoy masterclasses with acclaimed authors, practical industry sessions, and professional development, with travel, accommodation, and feeding covered by CANEX. Submissions for the Creative Writing Workshop open on June 23rd and close on July 7th, 2025.

CANEX Shorts: A Celebration of Young Filmmakers: The 3rd edition of CANEX Shorts invites young filmmakers (18-35) from Africa and the diaspora to submit films of up to 5 minutes. Winners in Best Fiction, Best Documentary, and Best Animation categories will receive $2000 each, have their films screened, and be invited to Algiers with flights and accommodation covered! Submissions close on June 30th, 2025.

CANEX Junior Chefs Competition: For the first time, CANEX introduces the Junior Chefs Competition, open to aspiring Algerian chefs aged 16-21. This exciting addition to Gastronomy at CANEX will showcase regional recipes, local products, and the ingenuity of young culinary talents, culminating in a final cook-off with cash prizes and mentorship opportunities! Call for entries begins June 23rd, 2025.

CANEX Music Factory: Join the movement that discovers and nurtures African talent! With over 500 artists already participating in songwriting and recording sessions since its inception, the Music Factory is set to amplify African voices on the global stage.

This is your chance to connect, learn, and earn on the biggest stage. Don’t miss out on shaping the future of African creativity!

Register here for free today and secure your place at CANEX at IATF 2025

BellaNaija is a media partner for CANEX at IATF 2025