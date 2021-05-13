Connect with us

Here’s your chance to partake in ‘The Cookout Africa 2021’ – A Songwriting Masterclass | May 18th

Masterclass in Songwriting with Grammy winner and 6-time Nominee, Vincent Berry II. Presented by Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX)

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Cookout Africa 2021 continues to welcome dozens of African songwriters into an immersive and collaborative songwriting experience.

The Cookout Africa is heading to Western Africa (Anglophone) in May 2021 and all professional and emerging singer-songwriters from the region are invited to register to take part in this masterclass with Grammy Award winner Vincent Berry II on Tuesday, May 18th at 18:00 WAT.

This masterclass is a unique opportunity to join the growing list of legally recognized African songwriters with publishing stakes in the songs that they help to write. With international interest in the songs heating up, all official collaborators stand to be part of African music history.

The Cookout Africa is part of Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), an ongoing initiative of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support Africa’s creative industries.

The Cookout Africa 2021 Western Africa (Anglophone) edition invites all emerging and professional songwriters to register to be part of this interactive masterclass on Tuesday, May 18th at 18:00 WAT.

Participating songwriters will have the opportunity to create a song in real-time, contributing lyrics to locally created beats through a truly collaborative process (creatively & legally).

This collaboration with CANEX will enable the creative industry of the future to continue to produce fresh, conscious, and emotionally available content in a sustainable and cutting-edge manner.

Vincent Berry II is most celebrated for being the Lead Writer of ‘Sandcastles’, on Beyonce’s highly acclaimed project “Lemonade”. “Lemonade” instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. The album and film provoked an intense worldwide discussion about race, feminism, social media, and the music industry. Berry had the distinct honor of being part of this 59th Annual Grammy Award-winning Project!

Continuing the path of success, Berry has participated in six Grammy-nominated projects in the past eight years, most recently participating with J. Cole & Dreamville on the “Revenge of the Dreamer III”, a 62nd Annual Grammy Award Nominee for the Best Rap Album of the Year. Berry has also written for Akon, Ari Lennox, Babyface, Brandy, Chris Brown, Estelle, Mary J. Blige, Migos, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Ty Dolla Sign, and Usher, to name a few.

To take part in this free songwriting masterclass, kindly register here:
to reserve your spot. Space is limited, so sign-up now!

Please note: Songwriters from the following countries are eligible for this edition of The Cookout Africa 2021: Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, The Gambia and Sierra Leone

Follow-up editions of The Cookout Africa 2021 will roll out for the other regions of Africa. The June edition will focus on Francophone Eastern, Central & Western Africa, while the July edition will focus on Northern Africa.

All participants will receive an official certificate of participation.

