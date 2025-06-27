Kids Tech Fest 2025: Inside Africa’s First Global AI Summit for Children with over 5000 in attendance



The inaugural Kids Tech Fest: A Global AI Summit for Children 2025 left everyone in awe and overflowing with gratitude. What was planned as a bold moved in children’s digital empowerment became a historic moment in Africa’s tech story, with over 5,000 attendees showing up in full force in person.

The Landmark Event Centre at Victoria Island, Lagos, overflowed with excited children, parents, and educators, creating a beautiful storm of learning, laughter, and inspiration. The overwhelming energy told a big story. Africa is ready to raise a generation that thrives in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

At the conference, there were breakout sessions for parents and educators and others for children, where they were grouped according to their age for an immersive experience. The children were not only taught the workings of AI, but topics like Plagiarism, cyberbullying and ethical AI were of huge focus.

Parents were enlightened on safeguarding children in the digital age and why digital literacy is a must for their children.Beyond the conversations, there were two main highlights. The first was the launch of Bud AI, a safe learning companion for children aged 6-17, providing the right guardrails, including a child registration process that involves a parent’s emails and regular insight and feedback to the parent on child learning and activity on the app.



Parents were encouraged to visit the Bud AI website to join the waitlist. The second highlight was the Launch of Future Minds Online AI Learning Community for children age 6-16, where they can learn to support their education, creativity and entertainment using safe AI tools.

With this success, we are committed to returning even bigger, better organized, and deeply aligned with the dreams of the families we serve. We’re already working to scale up infrastructure and programming to match this movement.

The vision for us is the raise the next generation of global AI innovators in Nigeria, says Justina Nnam Oha the convener.

The conference is powered by Digital Equity Africa, where Justina Nnam Oha, the CEO and convener of the Children AI Summit. At the summit. She announced that this is the first of a conference series to happen all around Nigeria. She stated that her team will replicate this same initiative in every Nigerian State that is open to collaborate.Key Highlights from the Day

The official launch of the Future Minds AI Learning Community, a digital platform that will equip children ages 6–16 with creative and responsible AI skills

A powerful speech from the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, emphasizing child safety in the digital age

The live unveiling and demonstration of Bud AI a smart learning companion for kids. Attendees were also encouraged to visit the Bud AI website to join the waitlist



The event was sponsored by Digital Equity Africa and Samsung Nigeria, which floated an experience centre and gave out devices to children, Q21 solutions, which produced the event.

For media contact and more information, reach out to the Kids Tech Fest Team via email: [email protected] or stay connected on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn @kidstechfest





