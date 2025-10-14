LagosMums Announces the 11th Annual Parenting Conference: “Raising Children in an AI World”

LagosMums, a pioneering parenting community whose digital village reaches more than 15 million people annually, will host its 11th Annual Parenting Conference on Saturday, November, 1 2025.

Having supported parents since before social media became mainstream, LagosMums now confronts the next major wave: Artificial Intelligence.

The virtual conference invites families to explore “Raising Children in an AI World” and consider whether AI is a parent’s worst nightmare or a powerful partner. Building on past online successes that attracted parents from Nigeria, the United States, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Europe, and more.

This year’s conference will again be held virtually, connecting families around the world. Becasue truly parenting in the digital age is borderless and takes an e-village

A deeper look at digital parenting in an AI‑powered era

The 2025 conference draws on more than a decade of convening parents and experts to address digital parenting challenges. Sessions will explore how AI is reshaping education, friendships, mental health, and the future of work, and offer practical tools to help parents raise responsible digital citizens.

Topics include digital wellbeing, mental health, cyber‑safety, education, innovation, data privacy, and inclusion.

Founder Yetty Williams, who launched LagosMums over a decade ago, has continually expanded her expertise. In addition to being a certified digital parenting coach, she has trained in cyberpsychology, exploring why behaviour changes online, why people use social media as a coping mechanism, and how technologies like artificial intelligence influence social interaction, children’s development, and mental health.

Yetty Williams’ book “Digital Savvy Parenting: What the World Urgently Needs” introduces four digital‑parenting archetypes identified through her research and coaching; these help families adopt healthier digital habits.

Leadership & vision

“Our children are digital natives, and the rules of engagement for parenting have changed dramatically,” said Yetty Williams, founder of LagosMums. “We’ve been serving parents since before social media was popular, and now we’re entering an AI world. After training in cyberpsychology and publishing my book, I’m more convinced than ever that parents can’t afford to wing it. AI is transforming everything from school to work to social life; we must become digitally savvy to thrive in the e‑village where billions of people effectively have the key to our homes 24/7.”

About LagosMums

Launched over a decade ago, LagosMums is committed to building an “e‑village” because it takes a community to raise a child. Through resources, coaching, and events, LagosMums empowers parents and caregivers to raise resilient, responsible children in an ever‑evolving digital landscape.

Media partners & speakers

As in previous years, the conference is proudly supported by media partners BellaNaija, Lost in Lagos, Olori Supergal, The Guardian, Glazia, and Pride Women Magazine. These partnerships amplify their mission and extend their reach across diverse audiences.

The 2025 speaker lineup spans child development, technology, cyberpsychology, education, mental health, and artificial intelligence. Confirmed speakers include the host, Yetty Williams; Adeola Shasanya (Manager, Trust and Safety, Google); Kemi Eweje; Justina Nnam Oha; Laura Knight; Ronke Lawal; Adaobi Olaye; Tope Adenuga; Miracle Ihuoma; David Ogunsola; and Princess Obáfèyíkémi Dẹ̀pẹ̀nỌ́lá Luther.

Together, they bring deep experience and diverse perspectives to help parents navigate an AI-powered world.

Programme highlights and panel discussions

Reflecting the breadth of expertise across trust-and-safety, law, education, psychology, and innovation, the conference features focused panels tailored to the challenges modern parents face.

Discussion topics include: “How AI, Values and Culture Intersect”; “Rethinking Education with AI”; “Family, Screen Time & Neurodivergence”; “Digital Equity and Inclusion”; “Legal & Ethical Dimensions of AI Parenting”; “Whole-Child Skills for a Digital Age” and “Mental Health & Resilience in a Digital Age”

Registration & participation

The conference is free to attend, but registration is required. Parents, caregivers, educators, and youth‑focused organisations are encouraged to secure their virtual seat through the LagosMums conference website.

Register Here.

For Sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for LagosMums