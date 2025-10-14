Connect with us

Events

Noella Foundation Launches Series of Impact Initiatives to Celebrate Seyi Tinubu at 40

Written by Noella Foundation

5 hours ago

In celebration of Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday, the Noella Foundation, with the support of friends and well-wishers, has announced a set of country-wide initiatives in celebration of its co-founder, Seyi Tinubu.

The initiatives are designed to create lasting social impact across health, entrepreneurship and education.

These activities which include health insurance coverage for 1,000 beneficiaries, donation of essential medication to sickle cell patients (through partnerships with two NGOs namely Crimson Bow and Genotype Foundation) and distribution of 200 laptops to public schools reflect the Foundation’s commitment to driving sustainable change through goodwill and collective service.

Speaking ahead of the rollout, a representative of the Noella Foundation described the upcoming projects as a celebration of purpose that extends beyond personal milestones into meaningful impact.

Marking Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday through initiatives that empower communities and support vulnerable groups reflects the values he embodies; empathy, service, shared responsibility and collective responsibility, the spokesperson noted.

This celebration is powered by friends and well-wishers who have come together under the Noella Foundation to make a difference when and where it matters most.

The healthcare initiative will provide free medical insurance for 1,000 Nigerians, prioritizing pregnant women and individuals living with sickle cell disorder. In addition, the Foundation will distribute essential medication to sickle cell patients through two established non-governmental organisations, ensuring the aid reaches those in need efficiently and transparently.

In the area of education, the Foundation will distribute 200 state-of-the-art laptops to public junior and senior secondary schools. The initiative aims to enhance digital literacy, improve learning outcomes, and prepare students for participation in a rapidly evolving global economy. Also included in the education pillar is the capacity building digital training programme for 40 young Nigerians in specialized areas like Software Engineering, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and Product Design preparing them for the modern job market.

The Foundation will also empower small business owners through the donation of 40 SME Empowerment Kiosks across different regions. This initiative is designed to promote entrepreneurship, stimulate local economies and support self-reliance among young Nigerians.

Through these acts of service, the Foundation reinforces its long-standing focus on empowering youth, supporting vulnerable populations, and fostering equitable access to education and healthcare.

This milestone is a reminder that leadership is best measured by the lives we touch the Foundation added. Through collaboration, we can transform celebration into service and goodwill into progress. The Noella Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to promote sustainable social development through partnerships that uplift individuals and communities across Nigeria.

About The Noella Foundation

The Noella Foundation was founded on the principle that transformative change is a collaborative effort.

Our mission at Noella Foundation is to transform the lives of vulnerable and marginalized women, children/young adults, and the elderly in specific communities and provide lasting solutions.

Our work is centred on four core pillars Education, Employability, Healthcare, and Hunger Eradication which are strategically aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure our efforts contribute to a global vision for progress.

 

