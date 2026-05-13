NICCI Ignites Mental Health Conversation with Impactful Awareness Walk in Lagos



The Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) successfully organized a “Walk for Mental Health Awareness” as part of activities marking Mental Health Month, reinforcing its commitment to promoting not only economic ties but also social well-being.



The event, held on Saturday, 2nd May 2026, at The Aisle Residence, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos, Nigeria, brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including business professionals, health advocates, and members of the public.



The day’s activities commenced with a comprehensive medical check-up and vital signs screening facilitated by Remed Healthcare, providing participants with the opportunity to assess key health indicators and reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare as part of overall well-being.



Following this, participants engaged in a pre-walk work out session led by Kayinsola Alabi and her team from Sweatbox, ensuring everyone was properly warmed up and energized for the walk.



The awareness walk then commenced, creating a vibrant and unified movement dedicated to promoting mental health awareness. Branded T-shirts and caps were distributed to participants, serving both as memorabilia and as visual symbols of support for the cause. Their presence added colour and visibility to the campaign, amplifying its impact.



Upon returning to the convergence point, the President of NICCI, Ishmael Balogun, delivered brief remarks, expressing appreciation to all participants, partners, and sponsors for their support and presence. He emphasized the importance of prioritising mental well-being as a foundation for a productive society, noting that while physical health often receives widespread attention, mental health remains under-discussed despite its profound impact on individuals, workplaces, and communities. He called for increased awareness, open conversations, and collective responsibility in addressing mental health challenges.



The success of the event was made possible through the valued support of its partners and sponsors, including The Aisle Residence (Crescendo) and The Aisle Padle Club for providing the venue, Remed Healthcare for medical support, Pocari Sweat as the hydration partner, Bellanaija for press coverage, Insigna Media for media coverage, Sweatbox as our fitness partner as well as ATCO Homes, Prime Next Logistics, Glambrand Agency and Travel Arcade for their various contributions towards the seamless execution of the event.



The NICCI Walk for Mental Health Awareness reflects a growing recognition within corporate and institutional spaces of the need to prioritise mental health. By leveraging its platform, NICCI continues to demonstrate leadership beyond commerce, contributing meaningfully to societal development.



As mental health challenges continue to rise globally, initiatives such as this play a crucial role in breaking stigma, encouraging open dialogue, and promoting access to support systems. NICCI’s effort stands as a commendable example of how organizations can integrate advocacy into their broader mission for impact.

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