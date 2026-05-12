ASP Summit, Dye Lab and BellaNaija: Inside the Business of African Taste

The announcement of Dye Lab and BellaNaija as partners of Africa Soft Power Summit 2026 gives the Nairobi edition a telling lens: African taste has become a global language, and ASP is curating the platform where that language can translate into ownership, infrastructure and market power.

African creativity has become one of the continent’s most visible forms of influence. Its music travels before passports are stamped. Its fashion appears in cities far from the ateliers, markets and studios where the first ideas were formed. Its films, weddings, beauty rituals, food cultures, design languages and digital communities now shape how Africa is seen, desired and discussed. That visibility matters. But visibility alone does not build industries.

The harder work begins after the world starts paying attention. Who owns the brands? Who controls the platforms? Who finances growth? Who captures the data, distribution, intellectual property and consumer value created by African taste? These are no longer soft questions. They are commercial questions, investment questions and, increasingly, power questions.

This is where Africa Soft Power Summit 2026 is placing the conversation. As the Summit prepares for Nairobi, its partnership with Dye Lab and BellaNaija places two culturally fluent brands inside a wider continental platform built to examine how creativity, capital, policy, media and human capital convert influence into long-term value.

The Africa Soft Power Summit unveiled Dye Lab its inaugural Culture Shifter Spotlight, a new programme element introduced for the 2026 Nairobi edition. For Dye Lab, ASP is the platform on which the brand’s commercial story now gets told at continental scale. Dye Lab already carries cultural authority. Its work translates heritage dyeing and printing techniques into contemporary silhouettes designed for modern life. It is one of the few African fashion brands operating with the production discipline that scaling actually requires.

At ASP, that story moves beyond admiration. Dye Lab becomes part of a sharper conversation about how African fashion scales: production discipline, supply chains, pricing, export readiness, retail systems, intellectual property and access to higher-value markets. The beauty remains, but the business becomes harder to ignore.

BellaNaija enters the partnership from another point of strength. For years, the platform’s editorial discipline has documented the places where African aspiration becomes visible: weddings, fashion, beauty, entertainment, entrepreneurship, family, ambition and public life. It has helped turn everyday cultural expression into shared reference points across the continent and diaspora.

Culture becomes commerce when people know what to value. In markets where formal data often misses lived behaviour, platforms like BellaNaija reveal the signals that shape consumption, which means they are not only documenting the African consumer economy but, in real ways, building it.

That ASP is hosting this conversation in Nairobi in May 2026 is not incidental. Kenya is one of the few African markets where diaspora remittances regularly outpace foreign direct investment, where mobile money is daily life rather than experiment, and where the female consumer is already recognised as commercial force. The city is one of the continent’s most globally networked startup capitals and a credible neutral ground at a moment when AfCFTA is moving from framework to implementation, and global capital is recalibrating its African thesis. To put a Summit about creative economy ownership in Nairobi at this moment is to put the conversation in the city most ready to host it.

ASP Summit’s partnership with Dye Lab and BellaNaija connects women-led commerce and cultural storytelling to economic architecture. African women are among the continent’s most powerful market-makers. They influence household spending, beauty and wellness trends, fashion adoption, travel choices, education decisions, digital communities and small business formation. Yet the infrastructure built around their economic power remains far less developed than the markets they sustain.

That is the next chapter ASP is curating in Nairobi. Dye Lab brings the evidence of culture becoming product, enterprise and desire. BellaNaija brings the cultural memory and audience intelligence of a platform that has helped shape modern African aspiration. ASP provides the continental stage where those assets meet the capital, leadership and institutional imagination required to scale them. Visibility was the easy part. What happens next is the work.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Africa Soft Power 2026