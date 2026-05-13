Lafarge Africa Expands Commitment to Women’s Health With Free Breast Screening Initiative in Lagos

At Lafarge Africa, we walk the talk when it comes to women empowerment, that’s why in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 and in furtherance of our theme “The Give to Gain Blueprint: Investing in Women for Sustainable Impact”, we partnered with Leadway Health, to deliver a Free Breast Cancer Screening for women in Lagos.

The initiative was informed by the fact that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Nigerian women with approximately 88 new cases diagnosed daily. It also accounts for roughly 22.7% of all female cancers with patients frequently presented at advanced stages (3 or 4) leading to high mortality rates. These drove us to address the key challenges of limited screening, late detection and limited access to treatment.

All roads led to Primary Health Care Centre, Akerele, Surulere, Lagos State, where we moved beyond rhetoric to tangible action by providing women with access to professional screening, medical consultation and targeted health education, reinforcing the importance of early detection in reducing the impact of breast cancer.

Leading the discussion was Gabriel Pollyn, Head of Sustainability and Sponsorship at Lafarge Africa Plc, who noted that the programme helps bridge critical gaps in access to healthcare and information, encouraging women to take ownership of their health.

Medical insights were also provided by the Occupational Health Coordinator, Dr. Olukemi Albert-Udoh and the Team Lead, Leadway Health, Dr. Atere Abisola, who highlighted the importance of early detection and regular check-ups. As well as encouraging participants to share knowledge within their communities. Adetoro Baiyewu, Supervisor for Health, Surulere Local Government, commended the initiative by acknowledging the impact of bringing essential healthcare services closer to the grassroots.

At Lafarge Africa, driving sustainable impact remains a priority and through initiatives like this, we stand committed to improving access to essential healthcare and advancing women’s wellbeing in the community.

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