From Skills to Opportunity: How Lafarge Africa is Empowering Women in Construction

Opportunities can change everything — especially when they are backed by the right skills, the right support, and the confidence to take the first step.

At Lafarge Africa, we believe that building a more inclusive future means opening up spaces to blue collar careers where women can participate, grow, and lead — even in the construction industry where they were previously traditionally underrepresented. This belief continues to shape our commitment to empowering women through practical, skills-driven initiatives.

Building Skills That Create Real Opportunities

Through our BuildHer by Lafarge initiative, we recently celebrated the graduation of 100 women trained in tiling and block laying across Nigeria.

The programme, which ran across Lagos, Ogun, and Cross River states, is designed to equip women from underserved communities with technical, entrepreneurial, and financial skills — enabling them to participate meaningfully in the construction sector.

Over eight weeks, participants received hands-on training with Lafarge Africa’s flagship products, gaining practical experience that prepares them for real-world opportunities. But beyond the technical skills, the programme was about something deeper — building confidence, independence, and a sense of possibility.

Expanding Access, Closing Gaps

The construction industry has long faced a gender gap in skilled trades. Through initiatives like BuildHer, we are taking deliberate steps to bridge that gap.

By creating access to training and resources, Lafarge Africa is not only equipping women with employable skills, but also supporting their journey towards economic independence and long-term growth. This is part of our broader commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainable development across the communities where we operate.

The Power of Partnership

Impact at this scale is never achieved alone. This edition of BuildHer was delivered in collaboration with key government partners, including:

Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)

Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development

Cross River State Ministry of Women Affairs

These partnerships are critical in ensuring that programmes like this reach more women and create lasting impact across communities.

More Than Training — A Pathway Forward

At Lafarge Africa, we see this programme as more than a training initiative. It is a pathway into skilled work, entrepreneurship and a network of professionals and opportunities.

Upon graduation, participants were enrolled in the Block Makers and Tilers Association of Nigeria, giving them access to a professional community that supports their transition into the workforce. They also received essential tools to help them get started — ensuring that the journey does not end with training but continues into practice.

Stories of Growth and Transformation

For many of the women, this experience has been life-changing. From learning a new trade to gaining the confidence to pursue new opportunities, the programme has opened doors that once felt out of reach. Their stories are a reminder that when women are given the opportunity to learn and grow, the impact extends far beyond the individual — it reaches families, communities, and the broader economy.

Building the Future, Together

As we look ahead, our focus remains clear. We will continue to invest in initiatives that create opportunities, expand access, and support women in building sustainable livelihoods.

Because empowering women is not just about inclusion — it is about building stronger communities, a more diverse industry, and a future where everyone has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully. And that is the kind of future we are committed to building.

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