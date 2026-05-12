Konga 103.7 FM’s Children’s Day Carnival Creates Buzz in Lagos

Children, Parents and Schools all over Lagos are getting set for the highly anticipated KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival. The signal is loud and clear, and Nigeria’s big brands believe in what Konga 103.7 FM is building.



As the highly anticipated KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival draws closer, a growing list of corporate heavyweights has thrown their weight behind the event, and in the world of business, when brands of this calibre commit, it means something. It means the vision is credible, the execution is trusted, and the experience being promised is worth investing in.





Scheduled for Saturday, 23rd May 2026 at The Zone Event Centre, Lagos, from 9AM to 5PM, the carnival is fast becoming one of the most talked-about family events of the year, and the corporate community is taking notice.



Speaking about the on going preparations for the event, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga Communications(Konga 103.7 FM & KongaTV), literated.

“Major corporate partners have officially come on board to co-create what we describe as a first of its kind family experience. We have TD Africa | Konga Pay | Zinox | Samsung | G Delite | So Yummy | Nature’s Sip Treat | Konga Health | Vitali | Checkers Custard | TD iLife and Nestle. These brands identify with the vision of building strong family ecosystems and communities. This is part of Konga 103.7fm’s vision as we bring various markets together. We encourage more brands to come on board, great value awaits you at this event.”

KongaFM is not putting together just another Children’s Day event. The goal from the very beginning has been to create an experience that families will talk about long after the day is done, one that brings children from different backgrounds together for a full day of creativity, energy, and celebration.



The carnival promises an exciting lineup including a Grand March Past, Cultural Displays, Competitions, Choreography Performances, and Face Painting, a programme designed to engage, inspire, and entertain every child in the room.



KongaFM understands that a great children’s event is also a great parents’ event. That is why the Mum’s Corner, a Konga Group initiative, will be a dedicated feature of the carnival, allowing mothers to shop for genuine, quality products at mouth-watering discounted prices. It is a thoughtful addition that ensures parents are not just spectators on the day, but active participants in an experience designed with the whole family in mind.



Adding to the comfort of every attendee, free Wi-Fi will be available throughout the venue, keeping families connected and making it effortless to share every memorable moment from the carnival in real time. And for families with safety as a priority, maximum security will be on the ground all day, ensuring that children and parents can enjoy every moment with complete peace of mind.



The Project Coordinator of the Carnival and Head of Marketing Konga Communications, Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh, spoke about expectations and thanked various supporters.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners and to everyone who is putting in the effort to ensure we deliver a beautiful and memorable experience. This carnival is a reflection of what we stand for: community, creativity, and excellence. We warmly invite more parents to enrol their children and be part of something truly special.”

Enrollment is open at ₦3,000 per child. To register or make enquiries, contact: 08036669144 or 08054657002

The corporate community has spoken. The families are ready. The only question left is, will you be there?





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