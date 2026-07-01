The People Behind the Mic: Meet the On-Air Personalities Powering Konga103.7FM

There is a reason Konga 103.7 FM has quickly established itself as one of Lagos’ most talked-about radio stations, and it goes beyond the technology, the reach, and the world-class studio. At the heart of everything Konga 103.7 FM delivers is a team of exceptional, passionate, and deeply talented On-Air Personalities who bring the station to life every single day.



From breaking business news to music, commerce, entertainment, and culture, these are the voices Lagos is tuning in for. And behind every great voice is a great story.



As the Head of Radio at KongaFM, Lilian Duru-Valentine is both the backbone and the heartbeat of the station’s on-air operations. On MarketSquare; the station’s flagship business programme airing Monday to Friday, Lilian brings a sharp, incisive approach to conversations around enterprise, innovation, and the forces shaping Nigeria’s economy. Her warmth, intelligence, and ability to draw out the best from every guest have made Market Square a must-listen for business leaders and entrepreneurs across Lagos and beyond.

As Head of KongaTV and host of TechFront, Ayodele Olujimi sits at the exciting intersection of technology and media. TechFront is the programme where Nigeria’s most important conversations around innovation, digital transformation, and the future of technology come alive, and Ayodele‘s authoritative yet accessible style ensures that every episode is as informative as it is engaging. For brands and businesses operating in the tech space, TechFront is the platform to be on.



With over a decade of broadcasting experience spanning Abeokuta, Ibadan, and Lagos, Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh brings a wealth of knowledge, credibility, and personality to everything he touches. As host of The Big Plug, Teddy creates a space where brands, businesses, and opportunities get the spotlight they deserve. His deep understanding of media, marketing, and the Nigerian market makes The Big Plug one of the most valuable platforms for any brand looking to connect with a discerning audience.



JuiceBox with Freddy JJ is where the energy never dips. Known for his vibrant personality, quick wit, and genuine connection with guests, Freddy JJ has built JuiceBox into one of KongaFM‘s most entertaining and eagerly anticipated programmes. From candid celebrity conversations to music and lifestyle features, JuiceBox is the show that keeps Lagos tuned in, and Freddy JJ is the reason why. His ability to make every guest feel at home while keeping the audience fully entertained is a rare gift, and it shows in every episode.

For those who love their radio experience served with a generous helping of fun, energy, and great music, Cruise Control with Vicksolute is the destination. Vicksolute brings an infectious enthusiasm to the airwaves that is impossible to ignore, creating a listening experience that is equal parts entertaining and uplifting. Cruise Control is the kind of show that turns a regular day into a great one, and Vicksolute is the engine driving it all.

As the Head of Konga Communications overseeing both KongaTV and Radio, Ifeoma Ajumobi brings a strategic, big-picture perspective to everything the Konga media brand represents. On The Scoop, she takes listeners deep into the stories of outstanding Enterpreneurs, Innovators, creatives and solution providers, delivering content with the kind of clarity, authority, and insight that only comes from years of experience at the highest levels of media and communications.

The Scoop is where Lagos comes to understand how entrepreneurs build their businesses and thrive against all odds. Ifeoma is the trusted voice leading that conversation.

KongaFM is not just a radio station; it is a media ecosystem built for impact, with other great shows such as Young Stars Corner & Beyond The Headlines, Health Check, The Book Show, Creators Corner, Shop on Radio, Morning Inspiration, Funky Faaji Friday, Diva’s Diary, Sports Update, The Mix with DJ Faze, Movie Review and Beyond The Headlines.



Whether you are a brand looking for the most effective platform to reach a highly engaged Lagos audience, a business seeking to amplify your products and promotions, or simply a listener who wants the best in news, music, entertainment, and commerce, KongaFM is the station for you.



With a team of highly talented, passionate and committed on-air personalities, deeply connected to their audience, there has never been a better time to be part of the KongaFM family; on air, on screen, and online. Stream live on www.kongafm.com



Konga103.7FM — Africa’s Number One Commerce and Hit Music Station.

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