CIoD Nigeria to Spotlight Women’s Influence in the Boardroom at 2026 Biennial Conference



As discussions around influence, leadership and representation continue to reshape boardrooms across Africa, the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria will host its 2026 Women Directors’ Biennial Conference in Lagos on the 1st of July at the Wole Soyinka Center for Cultural and Creative Arts, Iganmu. Organised by the Women’s Group of the Institute, the conference brings together leading women in governance, business, and public service to examine how influence is built and exercised at the highest levels of decision-making.

With the theme “From Presence to Power: Advancing Women’s Influence in the Boardroom,” this year’s edition will explore the transition from representation to real authority, and the role of women leaders in shaping strategy, institutions, and economic direction across sectors.

The conference will be chaired by Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, F.CIoD, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIoD Nigeria, who will serve as Chief Host, while Ronke Sokefun, F.CIoD, Chairperson of the Women’s Sectoral Group of the CIoD, will serve as Host.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mrs. Sokefun said,

“Women have made significant strides in leadership, but the next challenge is translating representation into influence. This conference is designed to equip and connect women leaders with the ideas, networks and strategies required to shape decisions, drive growth and contribute meaningfully to the future of our institutions and economy. We are bringing together voices that have not only broken barriers but continue to redefine what effective leadership looks like.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, CON, former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing. Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, CON, MFR, mni, will attend as Special Guest of Honour.

The programme will also feature leading voices across business and public service, including Dr. Karl Toriola, Funke Amobi, Prof. Olayinka David-West, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Bola Tinubu, Dr. Alex Irune, Sola Adesakin alongside other senior executives and thought leaders across sectors.

Through a keynote presentation, executive roundtables and panel discussions, participants will gain practical insights into navigating pathways to boardroom leadership, strengthening governance and institutional resilience, and leveraging influence to drive strategic outcomes. Discussions will also explore the intersection of leadership, wealth creation and decision-making, while providing opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and collaboration among directors, executives and emerging leaders.

The conference is sponsored by MTN Nigeria and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with organisations including Oando, Argentil Capital, NSITF, Templars, First E&P, NDIC, TNP, Comercio Partners, Pinheiro LP, Woodhall Capital, and Griffin Capital Group joining as partners. About 400 directors, C-suite executives, policymakers, entrepreneurs and professionals are expected to attend, creating opportunities for dialogue, networking and collaboration across sectors.

Through the Women Directors’ Biennial Conference, CIoD Nigeria continues to advance its commitment to strengthening corporate governance and developing leaders equipped to drive sustainable growth and transformation in Nigeria and beyond.



About Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria



The Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria is the premier professional body for directors in Nigeria, committed to promoting corporate governance, ethical leadership and best practices in boardroom management. The Institute provides a platform for continuous learning, policy engagement and professional development for directors across the public and private sectors, while also advancing thought leadership on issues that shape sustainable economic and institutional growth in Nigeria.

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