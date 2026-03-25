Period Summit 2026: Inside Safety For Every Girl’s Partnership With MTN Nigeria, A National Blueprint For Women’s Safety

Safety For Every Girl’s Period Summit brings together top female storytellers, filmmakers, and advocates to advance safety for girls and women in Nigeria.

What began in 2024 as the world’s first-ever Period Summit has officially evolved into Nigeria’s most urgent platform for female advocacy, especially the advancement of safety for girls and women.

On Friday, March 13, 2025, the Safety For Every Girl (SFEG) Foundation, in partnership with MTN Nigeria, hosted the 2026 Period Summit at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island.

Hosted by renowned event host and broadcast journalist Ify Igwe, the stage was set for an inspiring day and meaningful action as the first notes of the national anthem filled the air, beautifully played by 10-year-old saxophonist Pink Sax Girl.

Opening remarks from SFEG Board Member Opeoluwa Owoka reaffirmed the foundation’s mission to dismantle the “Architecture of Silence,” while Njide Ken-Odogwu, Sponsorship Manager at MTN Nigeria, emphasized the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to empowering Nigerian girls and women.

Under the theme #HerSafetyHerPower, the summit moved beyond dialogue into a high-octane celebration of resilience and a collective demand for systemic safety.

“Safety is not a privilege; it is a right every girl deserves,” stated Chioma Nwigwe, Founder of SFEG. “This Summit is about turning stories into systems that protect girls.”

One of the most talked-about moments of the day was a dynamic panel featuring Beauty Tukura, Elizabeth Osho, Yeside Olayinka-Agbola (Olori Coitus), Ejiroghene Udu, and Dr. Glory Edozien. The conversation explored the often unspoken “hidden adjustments” and “safety tax” that women pay, how the daily decisions around work, movement, and expression are shaped by the need to feel safe, which limits their ability to grow and fully participate economically.

“The biggest silence is the quiet adjustments women make every day just to feel safe,” Ejiroghene Udu shared. “It limits how freely women live, work, and grow.”

The emotional heartbeat of the summit was the #HerSafetyHerPower National Storytelling Challenge. Led by SFEG’s Director of Research & Advocacy, Dr. Onyinye Oti, the technical presentation revealed the raw data behind hundreds of entries titled “The Day I Felt Unsafe as a Nigerian Female.”

The winners, awarded over ₦1.5 million in prizes, stood as symbols of bravery:

1st Place N750,000 (Judges’ Choice): Dickay Chinonso Mercy.

2nd Place N450,000 (Written Submission): Isidinma Nnamdi .

. 3rd Place N150,000 (People’s Choice): Dorcas Rotimi

A highlight of the day was the fireside chat between Chioma Nwigwe and Nollywood titan Ruth Kadiri, who noted, “Film influences how people think without them even realizing it. Stories create awareness, awareness creates pressure, and pressure creates change. When it comes to safety, storytelling gives language to experiences many struggle to articulate.”

Momentum continued with an intergenerational panel featuring Transformation Strategist & Executive Leadership Coach, Laila St.Matthew-Daniel; Founder & CEO of A&R Kids Company Ltd, Chimezu Arogundade; and Product Experience Specialist & Anti-Bullying Advocate, Alexandra Asogwa (Alex Unusual).

“We must move from telling women how to stay safe to holding systems accountable,” St.Matthew-Daniel insisted. The discussion highlighted what must change across homes, institutions, and society to ensure lasting safety for Nigerian women and girls.

Disney’s Iwájú star and Nigeria’s youngest Emmy nominee, Simisola Gbadamosi, shared in a special recorded session, reminding the audience that young voices are already shaping the future of this conversation. “The biggest change that makes an impact would be having more spaces just for girls, and it’s a safe space, where you can ask any questions, and there is no judgment because you’re all going through the same thing,” says Simisola Gbadamosi. The 14-year-old star, however, cautioned about various kinds of safety, adding that “You can be in a place where you are physically safe, there is security around, and all of that. But mentally or psychologically, you don’t feel safe enough to share your views on some things.”

The energy peaked during the Interschool Debate. Students from Supreme Child Schools and Bright Achievers School went to “war” on the floor, debating whether schools or families should bear the primary responsibility for educating girls about personal safety. Judged by Chude Jideonwo, Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina, and Barr. Obianuju Okafor, the session proved that the next generation is ready to advocate for themselves. Bright Achievers School emerged as the victors, walking away with a N150,000 prize, presented by GLAZIA Magazine.

Performances by the Aerobic Dance Group and Footprints of David Arts moved the crowd from reflection to celebration. As Chioma Nwigwe closed the summit, she reminded the room: “Safety is not a one-time conversation; it is a continuous movement.”

The day ended exactly as a Lagos summit should: with high-level networking, exclusive interviews at The Safety Corner, and a mini-Afrobeats after-party curated by DJ Snap.

Join the movement. Follow @SafetyForEveryGirl on Instagram and LinkedIn, using #HerSafetyHerPower and #PeriodSummit to keep the conversation going.

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