Pepsodent deepens awareness on Oral care, takes campaign to 51 Schools

As part of activities to commemorate World Oral Health Day 2026, Pepsodent, a leading voice in oral hygiene advocacy, launched a school activation campaign in select schools across 17 states to promote healthy oral habits among Nigerian children.

The activation campaign was held simultaneously across key cities, including Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ibadan, Ondo Town, Awka, Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Yenagoa, Keffi, Calabar, Uyo, Benin City, among others. The school activation offered an opportunity for the brand to demonstrate the essence of good oral hygiene to the pupils.

World Oral Health Day is celebrated annually every March 20 to empower people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to secure good oral health, a key indicator of overall health, well-being, and quality of life.

The World Oral Health Day school awareness campaign, which took place across 17 states in Nigeria, provided an opportunity to educate and enlighten thousands of school children on the importance of proper oral hygiene through interactive learning sessions and other engagement activities.



In total, the campaign reached 51 schools nationwide, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to expanding access to oral health education and promoting preventive care practices among children at an early age.

Speaking at the Lagos school awareness campaign held at Temidire Primary School, Oke-Odo, Alimosho, the Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Lauretta Amie, said that the campaign reflects the brand’s long-standing commitment to preventive oral care, particularly among children who are most vulnerable to poor dental habits.

Amie noted that by combining education with interactive learning experiences, the initiative helps children better understand the importance of brushing correctly, reducing sugar intake, and maintaining regular dental check-ups. She added that Pepsodent remains focused on working with schools, parents, and communities to reinforce these habits, ensuring that the knowledge gained during such campaigns translates into consistent practices both in the classroom and at home.

“At Pepsodent, we understand that maintaining healthy teeth is about more than just brushing once in a while; it is about building consistent, daily habits that protect your smile and overall health. That is why this year’s ‘Do The 2’ campaign is so important. We want families across Nigeria to see brushing twice a day, morning and night, not as a chore, but as a simple, achievable habit that makes a real difference. Beyond the message itself, we are also committed to providing people with the right tools, education, and support so they can take charge of their oral health. Through partnerships, community outreach, and interactive programs, we hope to empower Nigerians to protect their smiles and gain the confidence that comes with good oral hygiene,” she said.



Also speaking, the Education Secretary, Local Government Education Authority, Alimosho Local Government, Dr. Aminat Ige, commended the brand for bringing the initiative to the doorsteps of schools located within the area, maintaining that this alone will raise students’ and parents’ awareness of the significance of oral hygiene habits.

On his own part, the Dental Surgeon, Dr. Abraham Akinbami, extolled the initiative for encouraging behavioral change stating that

“It was heartwarming to see that Unilever, through Pepsodent, was taking the initiative to drive oral hygiene habits among young people, rather than older people, who may be more difficult to change at this time”.

In her remarks, the Headteacher, Temidire Primary School, Alimosho Local Government, Moninuola Lawal, expressed gratitude to the management of Unilever Nigeria Plc for the initiative, noting that it will create a ripple effect, empowering children to influence household habits by raising awareness within families and enabling them to live healthy lives.

“Bringing this campaign into our school has been a remarkable experience for both our pupils and staff. Oral health is often overlooked, yet it is crucial to children’s well-being, affecting everything from their confidence to their ability to focus and learn. The interactive sessions, demonstrations, and screenings create lasting impressions that our students can carry home, helping families adopt better oral care habits together. Initiatives like this are exactly what we need to ensure our children grow up with strong, healthy teeth and the knowledge to maintain them for life,” she added.



This school awareness campaign is part of Pepsodent’s ongoing commitment to promoting oral health in Nigeria. Through this initiative, the brand continues to expand its reach, empowering children with the knowledge and habits needed to maintain good oral hygiene and overall well-being.

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