Raising a Glass to Nigerian Cinema: Don Julio 1942 Hosts Special Edition of The Don’s Table

While Hollywood rolled out the red carpet for cinema’s biggest night, Lagos had its own moment, and it was spectacular. Don Julio 1942 brought its celebrated platform, The Don’s Table, to Nigeria for a special edition that felt like a love letter to African film, serenading Nollywood’s finest talents.

The evening was intimate, intentional, and glamorous, bringing together some of Nollywood’s most influential voices, including Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Uzoamaka Onuoha, among others. Moderated by Uti Nwachukwu, The Don’s Table featured a panel session with actors Kunle Remi and actress Angel Anosike as they explored the discipline behind filmmaking, the balance between authenticity and global appeal, and what it truly takes for Nigerian stories to stand confidently on the world stage.

Nothing prepared guests for the three-course multi-sensory culinary experience they enjoyed at the end. Each meal was paired with a signature Don Julio 1942 cocktail with bold, refined and unexpected flavours. It had a complexity and versatility that made the pairing seamless.

The red carpet was the highlight of the event, with attendees boldly showcasing the flamboyance and unmatched creativity of Nigerian fashion. Bringing the Por amor philosophy of Don Julio to life, the event truly honoured the storytellers who are shaping how the world sees Nigeria through film.

With the special edition of The Don’s Table, Don Julio 1942 continues to lead within premium culture, not merely attaching itself to global moments, but creating space to celebrate African mastery within them. In the words of Ifeoma Agu, Head of Culture, Influencer and Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa,

“At Don Julio, devotion is everything. It is the discipline behind the scenes, the years of refinement, the refusal to compromise on excellence. African film is powered by that same devotion, by storytellers who have committed their lives to shaping culture. With this edition of The Don’s Table, we are honouring the creators who tell our stories with pride.” We believe Nigeria’s creative industry is truly deserving of this honour.

For those unfamiliar, The Don’s Table is Don Julio’s flagship experiential platform, a series of curated, invite-only gatherings that convene people who live and breathe their craft. The concept is simple and profound in equal measure: for those who follow the fire within, a seat is always reserved. This edition took that idea and dressed it in the full regalia of Nigerian excellence.

And for those who dedicate their lives to telling our stories, there will always be a seat reserved at The Don’s Table.

Take a look at some of the moments from the event:

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