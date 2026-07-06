Konga103.7FM Takes Centre Stage as Official Media Partner at the Lagos Network Hub 4th Edition All White Gathering

When Lagos’ leading business executives, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and government officials gather under one roof, conversations that shape the future are bound to happen. At the centre of those conversations was Konga103.7FM, Nigeria’s Commerce & Hit Music Station, which proudly served as the official media partner for the Lagos Network Hub 4th Edition—an exclusive evening of strategic networking, collaboration, and business excellence held at La Cour, Ikoyi.

The fourth edition of the Lagos Network Hub brought together an impressive mix of business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and international diplomats, all united by a common goal of building meaningful relationships and unlocking new opportunities across industries.

Delivering the keynote address, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Philip Wahab, challenged attendees to embrace intentional networking, stating that

“as a people, we must keep interacting and networking with one another to build businesses and careers that will stand the test of time.” His remarks reinforced the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable economic growth.

Adding an international perspective to the evening was Ambassador Isaac Keen Parashina, High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, whose presence further highlighted the Lagos Network Hub’s growing reputation as a platform connecting business leaders beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Also sharing valuable insights were Dr. Alex Nwuba, President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria (AOPA Nigeria), and Oladele Fasan, Managing Director and Publicity & Communications Director of the Lagos Network Hub. Speaking on the value of meaningful relationships, Fasan reminded participants that

“Your network is your net worth. Your value is in the people you know, and how you translate those relationships into wealth and opportunities.”

One of the evening’s defining moments came when Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga Communications, was presented with a one-year complimentary membership of the Lagos Network Hub in recognition of Konga103.7FM’s unwavering support for the platform. Reflecting on her professional journey, she shared, “Whatever has brought me this far is networking,” a statement that perfectly captured the spirit of the gathering.

Other Konga103.7FM Team present at the event were Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh, Head of Marketing; Ayodele Ogunjimi, Head of KongaTV; Lilian Duru-Valentine, Head of Radio; and Fredrick Otueze, Lead host of JuiceBox.

The importance of intentional networking was echoed by other participants throughout the evening. Renowned guitarist Kunle Ayo described the Lagos Network Hub as more than just an event, saying,

“This is beyond an event. It is a gathering people need to be part of every month because every month presents an opportunity to meet new people and build meaningful connections.”

Similarly, Barrister Boluwatife Bamigboye attributed her professional success to the relationships she has built over the years, noting that “the level I am today is a result of the network I have built and the people I have connected with.” The evening concluded on a high note with captivating live performances by Kunle Ayo and Mofe Boyo, while the charismatic Jide Obi kept guests engaged as host, delivering an experience that was both insightful and entertaining.

As the official media partner, Konga103.7FM once again demonstrated its commitment to amplifying conversations that shape industries, inspire innovation, and connect people with opportunities. For organizations, brands, and institutions seeking meaningful media visibility, Konga103.7FM remains the preferred platform for impactful storytelling, strategic partnerships, and premium event coverage.

Let’s tell your story.

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