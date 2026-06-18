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Konga103.7FM Partners Meyiwa Vera Empowerment Foundation and OGWA Studios to Promote Sickle Cell Awareness

Written By Bodunde Olaide Elijah
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Every year, thousands of Nigerian families are affected by sickle cell disorder, making awareness, education, and early genotype testing more important than ever. In a bid to amplify this life-saving conversation, Konga103.7FM, Nigeria’s Commerce and Hit Music Station, has partnered with the Meyiwa Vera Empowerment Foundation and OGWA Studios for a week of advocacy-driven initiatives dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring action, and standing in solidarity with sickle cell warriors across the country.

As the official radio media partner for the Save The Next Generation (STNG) Big Walk 2026, Konga103.7FM will support efforts to drive public education around sickle cell disorder and highlight the importance of genotype compatibility. Scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, the walk will bring together advocates, healthcare stakeholders, families, and members of the public in a unified campaign for awareness, prevention, and support for individuals living with sickle cell disorder.


Sickle cell disorder remains one of the most common inherited blood conditions in Nigeria, making genotype testing and informed health decisions critical tools in reducing its prevalence and improving long-term outcomes for future generations.

In addition, Konga103.7FM has partnered with OGWA Studios for the private screening of ZOE, a powerful film that explores the realities, resilience, and lived experiences of people affected by sickle cell disorder. The screening will take place on Friday, June 19, 2026, bringing together advocates, creatives, healthcare stakeholders, and members of the sickle cell community for an intimate evening of reflection, storytelling, and meaningful dialogue.


Through these partnerships, Konga103.7FM reinforces its commitment to using media as a platform for awareness, education, and social impact. By amplifying initiatives such as the STNG Big Walk and ZOE, the station continues to support conversations that inspire empathy, encourage action, and drive lasting change.


Konga103.7FM is Nigeria’s Commerce and Hit Music Station, delivering engaging content across entertainment, business, lifestyle, technology, and community-focused initiatives. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, the station connects audiences with conversations that inform, inspire, and empower.

Stream live: www.kongafm.com.

For media coverage, PR partnerships, and brand storytelling, connect with Konga Communications today.

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