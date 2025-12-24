Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Celebrating You By TD Africa: Partner Wins A Brand New SUV

Culture Events Scoop

Eyo Festival 2025: Your Complete Guide to Lagos's Most Iconic Cultural Event

Events

Bola Coker’s Qbeescloset launches Lagos Flagship Store After Over 25 Years In Luxury Curation

Events News Promotions

Konga Partners The 7th Nigeria Sales Conference in Nigeria to Boost Sales Professionalism

Events Promotions

Footprints & Frontlines: A Look Inside Enough Is Enough Nigeria’s Landmark 15-Year Celebration

Events Music Promotions Style

Experience Wizkid Live In Lagos From The Front Row At PartyVerse’s Golden Circle

Events

Slum2School Africa Commissions the Green Academy in a Lagos Riverine Community

Events

What Comes After ABC Conference?

Events

Nigeria’s Bold Leap Into the Future of Ideas: A New Era for Intellectual Property

Events

A Christmas of Dignity: How Project Spread 2025 Turned Compassion into Action

Events

Celebrating You By TD Africa: Partner Wins A Brand New SUV

Avatar photo

Published

56 minutes ago

 on

Chukwuka Mmadu, Founder and Chief Executive of Chimesco Standard Concept, has emerged as the grand prize winner of a brand-new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) at the 12th edition of TD Africa‘s prestigious “Celebrating You” Awards Night.

The presentation ceremony, conducted by Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, marked a significant highlight of the annual celebration, which recognizes outstanding partners and stakeholders within TD Africa’s extensive distribution network.

Mr. Mmadu, a distinguished TD Africa Partner, received the keys to the vehicle during the gala event, which brought together industry leaders, technology distributors, and business partners from across Nigeria’s technology sector.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on THE MARKET SQUARE with host Lilian Duru-Valentine on KONGA103.7FM, Mr. Mmadu expressed profound gratitude for the recognition.

“It was something I did not expect. For that moment, I was short of words,” Mr. Mmadu stated, describing his reaction to winning the grand prize through the evening’s raffle draw.

When asked about the significance of the recognition, Mr. Mmadu emphasized the mutually beneficial relationship between his organization and TD Africa.

“It makes me believe in selling quality and original products, while TD Africa has been a very wonderful partner helping my business,” he remarked, revealing the value of their strategic partnership in advancing technology distribution across Nigeria.

The “Celebrating You” Awards Night represents TD Africa’s commitment to acknowledging the contributions of its partners and stakeholders who have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to excellence within the technology distribution ecosystem.

This milestone recognition further solidifies Chimesco Standard Concept’s position within Nigeria’s competitive technology sector and highlights the strength of strategic partnerships in driving business growth and innovation.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php