Celebrating You By TD Africa: Partner Wins A Brand New SUV

Chukwuka Mmadu, Founder and Chief Executive of Chimesco Standard Concept, has emerged as the grand prize winner of a brand-new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) at the 12th edition of TD Africa‘s prestigious “Celebrating You” Awards Night.

The presentation ceremony, conducted by Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, marked a significant highlight of the annual celebration, which recognizes outstanding partners and stakeholders within TD Africa’s extensive distribution network.

Mr. Mmadu, a distinguished TD Africa Partner, received the keys to the vehicle during the gala event, which brought together industry leaders, technology distributors, and business partners from across Nigeria’s technology sector.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on THE MARKET SQUARE with host Lilian Duru-Valentine on KONGA103.7FM, Mr. Mmadu expressed profound gratitude for the recognition.

“It was something I did not expect. For that moment, I was short of words,” Mr. Mmadu stated, describing his reaction to winning the grand prize through the evening’s raffle draw.

When asked about the significance of the recognition, Mr. Mmadu emphasized the mutually beneficial relationship between his organization and TD Africa.

“It makes me believe in selling quality and original products, while TD Africa has been a very wonderful partner helping my business,” he remarked, revealing the value of their strategic partnership in advancing technology distribution across Nigeria.

The “Celebrating You” Awards Night represents TD Africa’s commitment to acknowledging the contributions of its partners and stakeholders who have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to excellence within the technology distribution ecosystem.

This milestone recognition further solidifies Chimesco Standard Concept’s position within Nigeria’s competitive technology sector and highlights the strength of strategic partnerships in driving business growth and innovation.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga