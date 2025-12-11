Young Africans Urged to Reclaim Africa’s Position as Cradle of Civilization at TD Africa’s “Celebrating You”

African youths have been charged to reposition the continent as the cradle of civilization. This charge was made by Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer of TD Africa, at the company’s 2025 “Celebrating You” Awards Night.

Speaking directly to the young attendees and a distinguished gathering of partners, industry leaders and key stakeholders at Eko Hotels & Suites, Mrs. Ekeh declared that “the baton is now in your hands” and urged them to “ensure Africa once again claims its place as the cradle of civilization.”

Mrs. Ekeh’s remarks set an inspirational tone for an evening dedicated to honouring excellence, loyalty, and the transformative power of technology across the African continent.

Also speaking, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, emphasized that common sense remains the most essential quality for success, particularly for Africans navigating complex business landscapes. He noted that common sense serves as the foundation for integrity, discipline, and a clear vision in both life and enterprise.

Established in 1999, TD Africa has maintained its position as one of West Africa’s pioneer ICT distributors for nearly three decades, connecting global technology brands to African markets through efficient distribution, cloud services and innovative technological solutions.

Lady Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, described the event as a sincere appreciation of partners whose reliability and outstanding performance have sustained the company’s mission of democratizing technology across Africa. Mrs. Ekeh expressed gratitude to partners, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in driving growth within the ICT sector.

KongaTV played a pivotal role in documenting and broadcasting the historic occasion, ensuring comprehensive media coverage that enabled the celebration of excellence to reach audiences across multiple platforms. The coverage amplified TD Africa’s message of partnership and innovation to stakeholders beyond the venue.

The gala attracted notable dignitaries including Mrs. Ibukun Awosika (former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe (former Executive Vice Chairman, NCC), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM), Dr. Stella Okoli (Founder/CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals), Mr. Atedo Peterside (Founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank), and Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo (Founder, SLOT Systems).

A memorable highlight was the grand raffle draw, where one fortunate guest won a brand-new SUV, exemplifying TD Africa’s culture of rewarding excellence. The evening featured performances from Styl Plus and Wande Coal, spoken-word by Chidalu, and comedy by Kenny Blaq.

As the 2025 awards concluded, TD Africa reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships, promoting integrity, and driving technological growth across Africa.

