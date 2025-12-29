Connect with us

Events Promotions

When Fashion Met Art: A Night To Remember

Events Promotions

Clock the Vibe: Inside Flytime Fest Featuring Davido, Asake, Olamide & Flavour, With Desperados

Events

Katherine Nathan Launches Three Books at an Intimate Lagos Event

Events

Polo Avenue’s Sample Sale Ends Today

Events Music

Surprise Performances by Tems and Odumodu Blvck Light Up Palmwine Music Festival Lagos

Events Music

Tems And Odumodu Blvck Make Surprise Appearances At Palmwine Music Festival Lagos, Powered By Legend Extra Stout

Events Promotions

Heineken Honours Omoyemi Akerele’s Earthshot Prize Win with an Evening Dedicated to Sustainable Impact

Events

Yeloto’s Food Box Project 2.0 Reaches Amuwo Odofin Community

Events

Life Beer Delivers High-Energy Performances With Odumodu Blvck, Jeriq The Hussla, And Duncan Mighty

Events Promotions

Celebrating You By TD Africa: Partner Wins A Brand New SUV

Events

When Fashion Met Art: A Night To Remember

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Left: Olubunmi Oyetan, Regional Manager, Lagos Island, Stanbic IBTC Bank, with Tolulope Bally, Founder and Creative Director, 2207BYTBALLY, during the 2207BYTBALLY Fashion Experience held recently in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Where fashion meets creativity, possibilities expand. This statement best describes the electrifying experience at the unveiling of the EVOLVE collection at The Garden, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s partnership went beyond sponsorship; it was a deliberate investment in the people and ideas reshaping how the world sees African excellence.

The moment the first model stepped onto the runway at The Garden, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the audience held its breath. The EVOLVE collection was unveiled in three segments: Denim, a modern twist on structured casual luxe; Ethnic, a celebration of African craftsmanship with renewed elegance; and 2207 Prints, bold, expressive patterns for commanding attention. This was not just a fashion show; it was a declaration.

Torrista transformed the venue into a breathing gallery. Towering canvases explored femininity, heritage, and evolution, turning every corner into a conversation between brushstrokes and couture. Guests did not merely attend; they immersed themselves in a living dialogue between fashion and fine art. From the red-carpet arrivals to the curated cocktails, from the live music drifting through the air to the finest cuisine, every detail matched the sophistication of the crowd. Designers, art collectors, high-net-worth individuals, media personalities, and luxury tastemakers filled the space with the quiet electricity that only happens when vision meets appreciation.

Tolu Bally, Creative Director of 2207 by Tbally, captured the spirit perfectly:

“This evening was about proving that African luxury belongs on the global stage. When fashion and art share the same space, something electric happens; people feel the culture, not just see it. We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this vision real.”

Adding depth to the celebration was the partnership with Stanbic IBTC, an institution that has long recognised the creative economy as a pillar of Nigeria’s future. Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reflected:

“Nigeria’s creative sector is not a side note; it is a driving force for employment, innovation, and global reputation. Nights like this remind us why we remain committed to providing platforms that allow extraordinary talent to shine.”

The final bow was met with thunderous applause, but the real resonance lingered long after the lights came up.

To 2207 by Tbally and Torrista, and every artist, model, designer, and guest who filled The Garden with energy and elegance, a sincere thank you. At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we are proud to champion the financial growth of visionaries who are not just shaping Nigerian creativity but defining African excellence for the world to see. This is only the beginning.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php