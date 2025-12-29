Clock the Vibe: Inside Flytime Fest Featuring Davido, Asake, Olamide & Flavour, With Desperados

This year, Desperados showed up at the heart of big moments, clocking the vibe and adding a refreshing edge to some of December’s most anticipated entertainment experiences. With Central Cee, Rema, Davido, Olamide, Asake, and Flavour delivering back-to-back showstopping performances, Desperados set the tone and vibe with its self-expressive culture.

As part of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas campaign, Desperados partnered with Flytime Fest 2025, beginning with the iconic Rhythm Unplugged on Sunday, December 21st, and extending through the full festival run, to connect with young audiences where culture, music, and shared energy naturally meet. From Monday, December 22nd, to Thursday, December 25th, the brand immersed itself in the rhythm of the festival, creating meaningful touchpoints that felt organic, expressive, and in sync with the attendees.

At the Eko Convention Center, Desperados’ presence was built around experience. The brand space became a chill zone within the festival flow, where attendees could pause, engage, and refresh with Desperados. Through interactive games, sampling moments, and easy, natural interactions, festival-goers were invited to see, feel, and clock the vibe in real time.

Beyond the booth, Desperados tapped into the energy unfolding across Flytime Fest – from the opening moments of Rhythm Unplugged to the anticipation before performances, the collective reactions when artists hit the stage, and the shared joy that defined each night. The content captured reflected the festival vibe, authentic crowd moments, live reactions, and the unmistakable pulse of December.

By staying close to the experience and letting the culture lead, Desperados positioned itself as a brand that understands the moment and moves with it. Flytime Fest 2025 became another chapter in the Desperados December story, one defined by presence, connection, and real vibes.

From the glow of the neon Desperados zone to the collective roar of hundreds singing in unison, from Rhythm Unplugged through the final nights of Flytime Fest, the festival was a living, pulsing, culture-defining moment, amplified by Desperados.

