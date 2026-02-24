Mr. Money for a Reason! 5 Asake Songs Nigeria Can’t Stop Replaying

From the moment he burst onto the scene with that signature “Ololade mi Asake” tag, Nigerian music has not been the same. And Spotify just made it official. Asake has been confirmed as the most streamed artist in Nigeria since the platform launched in 2021, with four of the top ten most streamed songs in the country belonging to him, including the number one track “Remember.” Four out of ten. Let that sink in.

If you have ever found yourself at a party, a wedding, a road trip, or simply in your room at midnight and an Asake song came on and the whole atmosphere shifted, you already understand why the numbers look the way they do. Now We’re diving into the five tracks that have had Nigeria on a collective loop, with the volume firmly at 100.

Remember

As the official most-streamed song in Spotify Nigeria’s history, this standout from the 2023 album “Work of Art” remains a masterclass in Amapiano-infused nostalgia. Its infectious refrain and high-energy production turned it into a global anthem that still feels like a brand-new release every time it hits the speakers.

Lonely At The Top

Also from his 2023 sophomore project Work of Art, this soulful masterpiece became a national anthem for anyone navigating the pressures of success. It showcased a more vulnerable side of Mr. Money, proving he could dominate the charts with quiet introspection just as easily as with loud club bangers.

Joha

A fan-favorite from his record-breaking 2022 debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, this track originated from a dance he created during his university days. Its fusion of traditional Fuji vibes with modern log drums made it an irresistible replay staple that continues to ignite dancefloors across the continent.

Sungba (Remix) ft. Burna Boy

First appearing on his debut Ololade Asake EP in early 2022, this explosive remix gave the street hit global wings by adding a heavyweight verse from the African Giant. The heavy log drums and “Sungba” chant created a sonic earthquake that still moves crowds years later, particularly after its inclusion on his debut album “Mr. Money With The Vibe.”

Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

Released in June 2022 as a cornerstone of his record-breaking debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, this track solidified his status as an untouchable hit-making machine. The unique blend of Islamic-inspired chants and high-octane production made it one of the most distinctive and replayed songs of his breakout era.