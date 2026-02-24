Connect with us

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello & Kate Henshaw: Meet the Cast of "The Black Book: Old Scores"

2026 BAFTA Full Winners List: Wunmi Mosaku, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies Win Big

Wale Davies & Akinola Davies Jr. Win First BAFTA Outstanding Debut for "My Father’s Shadow"

British-Nigerian Actress Wunmi Mosaku Wins BAFTA Best Supporting Actress for "Sinners"

Ever Questioned Marriage, Monogamy or Even Yourself? Bovi Talks It Through on the Dear Ife Series

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Makes Her Directorial Debut in "Mother's Love" With Noray Nehita & Olumide Oworu

Watch Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi-Nze Interview Each Other About Marriage and Parenting

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Everything About Benedict and Sophie's Complicated Romance

Dear Ife Series: Biodun Stephen on Authenticity, Forgiveness and Making Films With Purpose

Feel the Love! Evi Releases First Official Soundtrack Single “All My Love” Ahead of Its Cinema Debut

Anakle Films confirms the cast for ‘The Black Book: Old Scores,’ the highly anticipated sequel to Nigeria’s global Netflix hit. Directed by Editi Effiong, the 2026 production features a massive 300-member international crew and a cast led by RMD, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw and Bright Okpocha.
Get your sunglasses ready, folks, because the star power for the next chapter of the Black Book universe is officially blinding! Anakle Films has finally pulled back the curtain on the cast for “The Black Book: Old Scores,” and it is a breathtaking mix of the icons we’ve adored for decades and the fresh faces set to become our new favourites.

Sharing the news on social media, director Editi Effiong couldn’t hide his excitement, noting that he felt deeply grateful to work with so many people he actually grew up watching on screen. His heartfelt caption perfectly captured the spirit of this production: “Excited to share the cast for The Black Book: Old Scores. Deeply grateful that I got to work on this one with so many of the people I grew up watching on screen. And friends. And first timers. And amazing actors I’d never heard of until they walked into our audition.”

So, who exactly are we looking out for? Leading the charge once again is the incomparable Richard Mofe-Damijo, reprising his role as Paul Edima, but he’s in truly elite company this time around. The lineup features Nollywood royalty like Shaffy Bello, Alex Usifo, Kate Henshaw, Zack Amata, Sola Fosudo, and Ejike Asiegbu. We’re also getting a healthy dose of charisma from Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Enwongoabasi Ibom, Chidi Ajufo, Ayobami Awe, William Benson, Soibifaa Dokubo, Mallum Arik, Emeka Okoye, and Boki Ofodile. Adding a fascinating international flavour to the mix are Masami Kosaka and Rick Kiesewetter, making it clear that this sequel is looking far beyond our borders.

Behind the lens, the scale is just as massive, with a 300-strong international crew pulled from the UK, US, China, and Japan. The production is a historic collaboration between Anakle Films and Invention Studios, bringing on board Emmy-nominated producer Nicky Weinstock (Severance) to work alongside Editi Effiong and Mimi Bartels. With BAFTA-winner Yinka Edward handling the cinematography and David Mosadoluwa stepping in for production design, the visual world of the Niger Delta is set to look absolutely stunning.

 

