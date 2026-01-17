EbonyLife Brings “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” to the Big Screen in 2026

One of Africa’s most cherished literary works is officially making its way to the big screen. EbonyLife Films has announced that the film adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s acclaimed novel, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” is slated for a global cinema release in December 2026.

This project marks a significant return to theatrical filmmaking for EbonyLife after a five-year hiatus, during which the studio focused largely on streaming titles. In an unprecedented move for the industry, the production is a collaborative effort between four African media powerhouses: EbonyLife Group, Genesis Group, Nile Group, and Silverbird Group.

Speaking on the scale of the project, Executive Producer Mo Abudu shared, “I am excited to return to the big screen after five years with the film adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s world-acclaimed story. The strong partnerships with Genesis, Nile, and Silverbird, alongside our outstanding ensemble cast, reflect the scale of this project.”

The film, directed by Daniel Oriahi (Sylvia, The Weekend), features one of the largest ensemble casts ever assembled for a Nigerian feature. Odunlade Adekola leads the cast alongside Iyabo Ojo, Bimbo Ademoye, Mercy Aigbe, and Omowunmi Dada. Other notable stars attached to the project include Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Tina Mba.

For those who need a refresher, the story follows Baba Segi, a wealthy, boastful patriarch whose carefully balanced polygamous home begins to unravel when he marries a fourth wife, the university-educated Bolanle. Her arrival triggers a chain of rivalries and the gradual exposure of long-buried secrets that the first three wives have gone to extreme lengths to protect.

The screenplay has been expertly adapted by Adze Ugah, with input from Lola Shoneyin herself to ensure the film preserves the sharp wit and social commentary of the 2010 novel. As Moses Babatope, CEO of Nile Group, put it: “This is the kind of story that deserves a worldwide cinema audience. The scale of collaboration behind this project is unprecedented, and audiences across continents can expect something truly special this Christmas.