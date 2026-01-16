Connect with us

Ciara Returns to Benin for Vodun Days in a Full-Circle Moment

Rema Sweeps 9th AFRIMA Awards with Three Major Wins Including Artiste of the Year

Watch Tems and Dave Set the Mood in New 'Raindance' Video

Coco Jones' Tiny Desk Performance Is a Reminder of Her Vocal Power

Ayra Starr, Tyla, Moliy and Shaboozey Nominated for 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Adekunle Gold Inaugurates the Newly Renovated National Theatre with a Sold-Out Orchestral Performance

Asake Pulled Up to His South Africa Show in Tan Corduroy and Platform Boots

Adekunle Gold Receives Plaque for Historic Sold-Out Show at Renovated National Theatre

Nathaniel Bassey Releases "The Glory of His Presence" to Start the New Year

Wizkid and Asake Release “Jogodo” Ahead of First Collaborative EP

Wizkid and Asake surprise fans with “Jogodo,” the first single from their new collaborative EP Real (Vol. 1), coming 23 January 2026.
Photo Credit: Asakefp/Instagram

It is finally here! The collaboration we’ve been manifesting since their first joint record has officially landed. Wizkid and Asake have released their surprise new track, “Jogodo“, which serves as the lead single for their first-ever joint EP titled “Real (Vol.1).”

The duo originally teased the project during an Apple Music Radio takeover in December 2025, describing it as a body of work rooted in a genuine friendship that transcends the music industry. The track itself captures a mood of carefree enjoyment, with the title “Jogodo” playfully referencing the lighthearted, heady feeling that comes with a good time in Lagos.

The chemistry between the two was previously on full display during Asake’s historic Red Bull Symphonic performance at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre in November 2025. In a standout moment, Asake was joined on stage by Wizkid for a performance of their track “MMS“, where the pair performed alongside a 33-piece orchestra. This live appearance served as a precursor to their current collaboration, showcasing how well their individual styles complement one another.

With “Jogodo” now out, fans can look forward to the full release of the Real (Vol. 1) EP, which is scheduled to arrive on 23 January 2026.

Listen to “Jogodo” below

