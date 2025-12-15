Get Ready! Wizkid and Asake Are Dropping Real Vol. 1 This December

Connect with us

Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Asake announce their collaborative EP, Real Vol. 1, coming in December.
What if Asake — aka Mr Money, aka Ololade mi Asake — steps into the studio with Wizkid and something magical happens? Well, fans won’t have to wonder for long. The Afrobeats superstars have just announced their joint EP, “Real Vol. 1,” set to drop this December, and anticipation is already through the roof.

The news came during a recent Apple Music session, with Wizkid grinning beside Asake as he shared: “Special announcement, 2025 Mr Money X Big Wiz project. It’s called Real, and it drops this December. For the people, Vol. 1,” while Asake nodded along in agreement.

This collaboration isn’t just about music; it’s about a genuine connection. Asake described their bond as “real” and “deep,” built on friendship and previous creative successes. Fans have already witnessed their chemistry on tracks like “MMS” from Asake’s “Lungu Boy,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

They’ve also shared major stages. Just last month, Wizkid surprised fans at Asake’s sold-out Red Bull Symphonic concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, where Asake performed with a 33-piece orchestra and brought out heavy hitters like Central Cee, Gunna, Fridayy, and more.

For those who have followed their journey, Real Vol. 1 promises to be the perfect fusion of friendship, creativity, and Afrobeats brilliance — something fans across the globe will want to hear as soon as December hits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

