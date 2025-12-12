Goosebumps All Around! Watch Asake’s Full Performance at Red Bull Symphonic NYC

p

Goosebumps rise just by watching the full video of Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic performance — and now that it’s out, we’re feeling all the vibes from Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and a little blessed to witness it from afar. The sold-out show was historic: Asake became the first African artist to headline the U.S. edition of Red Bull Symphonic, turning his biggest hits into a full orchestral experience under conductor Glenn Alexander II and maestro Anthony Parnther.

With a 33-piece orchestra behind him, Asake reimagined tracks like “Lonely at the Top,” “Peace Be Unto You,” and “Sungba,” merging Afrobeats, Fuji, and Amapiano with sweeping symphonic arrangements. The result was cinematic, showing just how far Nigerian rhythms can stretch when paired with orchestral sophistication.

Surprise appearances made the night even more unforgettable. Wizkid joined him on “MMS” in a moment that set social media alight, while Gunna added his touch to “Happiness.” Central Cee, Tiakola, and Fridayy also stepped in for collaborations, proving Afrobeats is now truly global.

Asake’s tailored two-piece suit kept the focus on the music, a quiet statement of style matching the performance’s elegance. He even teased a new track from his upcoming album “Mr Money,” giving fans a glimpse of what’s next.

The full video is a reminder: Afrobeats is limitless, and Asake just raised the bar. From Lagos streets to orchestral grandeur in New York, this was a night of culture, sound, and history — and now, anyone can feel a part of it.

Watch the full performance below