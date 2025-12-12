Connect with us

Scoop

Toke Makinwa's Purple Mini Dress Is a Floral Moment to Remember

Purple hues, 3D roses, and gold accents made Toke Makinwa’s premiere look unforgettable.
3 hours ago

 on

The theme said Bloom Elegance (Evening Glam with Floral Accents), and Toke Makinwa arrived fully in tune with it. The “Behind the Scenes” premiere may have passed, but now that she has shared her photos, it’s only right we walk you through the look that made it worth the wait.

She stepped out in a rich purple mini dress crafted with impressive detail, moving through shades from deep royal hues to soft lavender. The piece is packed with texture: sculpted fabric roses placed across the bodice, sleeves and skirt; pleating and ruching arranged in fan-like patterns; and touches of gold beading scattered like small highlights throughout. The off-shoulder sleeves come with volume, shaped with rosettes and light chain accents that tie the theme together.

The silhouette leans into classic femininity, featuring a plunging V-neckline, a defined waist and a fitted mini skirt. A sheer panel at the bodice brings a gentle hint of allure while keeping the overall look refined.

For accessories, she kept the focus on the dress with gold strappy heels and simple stud earrings. Her close-cropped hairstyle frames her face neatly, complementing the strong detailing of the outfit. Makeup stays soft — glowing skin and a neutral lip to round off the look.

