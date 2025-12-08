Behind the Scenes Premiere Was a Floral Feast for the Eyes

Yesterday’s premiere of “Behind the Scenes” was the sort of beautiful chaos we genuinely love. Beautiful, because everywhere you looked, someone was blooming in something delightful. Chaos, because choosing even five favourites felt impossible — the style moments were simply too many to keep up with.

The theme, Bloom Elegance (Evening Glam with Floral Accents), set the tone, and the stars truly bloomed in their own ways. Everyone brought something different to the carpet — floral touches, garden-inspired details, lively colours, and looks that felt personal yet perfectly aligned with the theme.

And it wasn’t just the outfits. The accessories did their own storytelling — bold earrings, colourful shoes, and pieces that added personality to each look. If the red carpet had a voice last night, it would still be talking.

We already admitted that narrowing this down to a top five would be unfair, so instead, here are the looks currently stealing our hearts

Ini-Dima Okojie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Kiekie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Chimezie Imo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

Vee Iye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEE. (@veeiye)

Akin Faminu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Mercy Eke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kola Omotoso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Liquourose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Uche Montana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Toke Makinwa and Shaffy Bello