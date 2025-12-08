Scoop
Behind the Scenes Premiere Was a Floral Feast for the Eyes
At the Lagos premiere of Behind the Scenes, stars presented Bloom Elegance through floral-themed eveningwear and vibrant colour palettes.
Yesterday’s premiere of “Behind the Scenes” was the sort of beautiful chaos we genuinely love. Beautiful, because everywhere you looked, someone was blooming in something delightful. Chaos, because choosing even five favourites felt impossible — the style moments were simply too many to keep up with.
The theme, Bloom Elegance (Evening Glam with Floral Accents), set the tone, and the stars truly bloomed in their own ways. Everyone brought something different to the carpet — floral touches, garden-inspired details, lively colours, and looks that felt personal yet perfectly aligned with the theme.
And it wasn’t just the outfits. The accessories did their own storytelling — bold earrings, colourful shoes, and pieces that added personality to each look. If the red carpet had a voice last night, it would still be talking.
We already admitted that narrowing this down to a top five would be unfair, so instead, here are the looks currently stealing our hearts
Ini-Dima Okojie
Kiekie
Chimezie Imo
Vee Iye
Akin Faminu
Mercy Eke
Kola Omotoso
Liquourose
Uche Montana
Toke Makinwa and Shaffy Bello
