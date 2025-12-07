Everything About Bambam Adenibuyan’s Plum-and-Pink Style Moment Is Stunning

Should we get a hype man to scream for us? Because Bambam Adebuniyan came in looking so stunning that we nearly dropped everything.

She stepped out in a plum gown that shimmered like a gorgeous second skin, covered in teeny beads that made the dress feel alive. The lilac waves running across the bodice and hips added this cool, curvy rhythm, and the shape hugged all the right places before opening out at the hem in the most flattering sweep.

Then she doubled down with huge, soft-pink bubble sleeves that moved like pretty clouds, complete with tiny crystals swinging from the edges. Her hair carried matching floral pieces that made the look even sweeter, and her rosy makeup — glossy lips, smoky pink eyes, glowing finish — tied it all together. The whole vibe was dreamy, bold, and completely Bambam in the best way.

See more photos below