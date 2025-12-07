Government Confirms Failure of Coup Attempt in Benin Republic

According to reports, an attempted military coup in Benin on Sunday was quickly contained, with officials confirming that President Patrice Talon is safe and the regular army has reasserted control in Cotonou.

The incident began early in the day when a group of soldiers identifying themselves as the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR) led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, appeared on state television announcing that President Talon had been removed from office. The broadcast was cut shortly afterwards, and security operations immediately intensified around key areas of the capital.

A source close to the president told AFP that the attempt was carried out by a small faction that had managed to seize only the television station. They added that the rest of Cotonou — and the country at large — remained secure, describing the situation as “a matter of time” before full normalcy returned.

Gunfire reportedly erupted near Camp Guezo, close to the president’s official residence, prompting the French Embassy to advise its citizens to remain indoors. Journalists in Cotonou also noted temporary military blockades around the presidency, state television, and several high-security districts, including the area surrounding the Sofitel Hotel.

Despite these disruptions, there were no reports of military presence at the airport or in several other parts of the city, where residents continued with their normal activities. Military sources later confirmed that the coup plotters had not gained access to the presidential offices or Talon’s residence.

President Talon, who has led the country since 2016 and is set to end his tenure next April, has overseen a period of economic growth but also rising concerns about security in northern Benin. The failed attempt comes amid a wider pattern of coups in West Africa, including in neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as Mali, Guinea and, more recently, Guinea-Bissau.