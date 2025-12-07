Fecent Ricco Collaborates With Terry Apala on the Soulful and Energetic New Single, “Yewande”

Connect with us

Music

Rising Afrofusion talent, Fecent Ricco has unveiled his latest single, “Yewande,” featuring the ever-distinctive Terry Apala. The song blends soulful warmth with a vibrant, dance-friendly groove, delivering a beautiful balance of emotion and rhythm.

Born Festus Otabor, Fecent Ricco is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer from Edo State, who spent his early years in Agbara, Ogun State, before expanding his artistry across Nigeria and South Africa. Over time, he has steadily grown an organic and loyal fan base through his unique sound, which he describes as “Afrocalm Vibes.”

AfrocalmVibes is a soothing yet expressive mix of Afrobeats, highlife and Afrobeats soul; a style that has become synonymous with Ricco’s artistry. This musical identity shines through on “Yewande,” where he delivers heartfelt melodies complemented by Terry Apala’s signature vocal texture.

Produced by Hunkiebeats, “Yewande” feels warm, intentional, and refreshing. It’s the type of song that speaks to the heart but still invites you to move.

With each release, Fecent Ricco continues to position himself as one of the promising voices shaping the music industry.

“Yewande” is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Listen here

