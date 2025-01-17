Terry Apala & Bella Shmurda Collaborate on New Love Single “Bride Price”

Terry Apala kicks off the year with a new track, “Bride Price,” featuring the singer-songwriter Bella Shmurda.

Produced by Flamez, the song beautifully blends Terry Apala’s signature Apala Music style, merging traditional Fuji rhythms with contemporary Afrobeats influences.

On “Bride Price,” both Terry Apala and Bella Shmurda express their deep affection and commitment to their love interests. The lyrics reflect their intentions to honour their partners by paying the traditional bride price, promising to cement their relationships in a meaningful way.

Listen below.