Music

Feel the Love in Skiibii's New Single with "Carry for Head"

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Music

BN TV Music

Music

BN TV Music

BN TV Music

BN TV Music

BN TV Music

BN TV Music

Music

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Skiibii/Instagram

Skiibii kicks off the new year with “Carry for Head,” a romantic anthem filled with devotion and passion.

In the song, he expresses his deep love and admiration for his muse, showering her with sweet words and promises of unwavering loyalty. Skiibii’s vocals glide over the rich instrumentation, blending Afrobeats rhythms with modern melodies as he serenades his love with sincerity and emotion.

The track captures the essence of true love, with Skiibii pledging to carry his partner’s heart with the utmost care and affection.

Listen below

