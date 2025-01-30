Connect with us

Skiibii Can’t Get Enough of His Muse in ‘Carry For Head’ Music Video | Watch

Ever been so into someone that they take up all the space in your head? You start making choices with them in mind, and suddenly, your friends are wondering where you disappeared to? That’s the energy Skiibii brings in “Carry For Head.”

Released two weeks ago, the song is all about being consumed by love, and now, the visuals are here to paint the full picture. Directed by Nkulu Jacob, the video follows Skiibii as he lays it all on the table for his leading lady.

Watch the music video below:

