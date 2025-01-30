Connect with us

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration "So It Goes"

What Happens When Yomi's Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track "Resurrection"

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

With "Dupe," Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers "I'll Be There" Right on Time

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Skiibii Can't Get Enough of His Muse in 'Carry For Head' Music Video | Watch

Tekno Drops Official Dance Video for "Pounds and Dollars"

Yemi Alade Is Bringing All the Good Vibes with "Happy Day" Music Video

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration “So It Goes”

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif and Nigeria’s Fireboy DML’s first-ever collaboration, “So It Goes,” is here!

In this song, Black Sherif reflects on his pursuit of a better life, while Fireboy DML sings on the highs and lows of the hustle to honour his family and make them proud.

Before this collaboration, Black Sherif released “Lord I’m Amazed”—his first single of the year, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. These tracks are part of the build-up to his highly anticipated sophomore album, “IRON BOY,” which is dropping soon.

Check out “So It Goes” below:

