Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration “So It Goes”

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif and Nigeria’s Fireboy DML’s first-ever collaboration, “So It Goes,” is here!

In this song, Black Sherif reflects on his pursuit of a better life, while Fireboy DML sings on the highs and lows of the hustle to honour his family and make them proud.

Before this collaboration, Black Sherif released “Lord I’m Amazed”—his first single of the year, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. These tracks are part of the build-up to his highly anticipated sophomore album, “IRON BOY,” which is dropping soon.

Check out “So It Goes” below: