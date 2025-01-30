Davido & Mary J. Blige Join the Star-Studded Afro Nation Portugal 2025 Lineup

Afro Nation Portugal 2025 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and global Black excellence. With the latest wave of artist announcements, the festival is bringing together some of the biggest names in Afrobeats, R&B, dancehall, and amapiano for its fifth-anniversary edition.

Mary J. Blige will make her long-awaited Afro Nation debut with a special sunset performance, adding her legendary presence to a lineup already brimming with heavyweights. Davido has also been confirmed as a headliner, joining Burna Boy and Tems on the main stage for what promises to be a spectacular three-day event in Portimão, Portugal, from 9–11 July 2025.

For Davido, this performance comes in the midst of a landmark year. His highly anticipated fifth studio album, “5ive,” is set for release in late March, and just days before Afro Nation, he will headline London’s 80,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 July.

Alongside Blige and Davido, the festival is bringing a diverse mix of artists to its stages. French rap icon Booba, Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé, and Cape Verdean French artist Ronisia are among the latest additions. The amapiano-heavy Piano People stage will feature performances from Sierra Leonean DJ/producer The Therapist, as well as South African stars Felo Le Tee, LeeMcKrazy, and Scotts Maphuma.

The second wave of artist announcements already included Ghanaian star Amaarae, amapiano queen Uncle Waffles, Cape Verdean singer June Freedom, Nigerian breakout star Qing Madi, British-Nigerian R&B star Odeal, and South African artists Young Stunna and Nkosazana Daughter. Also joining the festival’s lineup are dancehall sensation Dexta Daps, French rap artist Naza, and Congolese singer Inoss’B, adding even more depth to the festival’s already impressive roster.