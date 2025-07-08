Tems in Yellow & Gold at 7Fest is a Moment We’re Still Not Over | See Photos

Yellow does something special on dark skin — it glows, it lifts, it speaks. So when Tems stepped out at 7Fest in that canary-hued top, we knew we were about to be seated.

The halter-style top, slashed down the middle and laced in gold chains, didn’t play it safe. It draped and dipped in all the right places, sitting just above low-slung denim that nodded to a different kind of cool. Her body was adorned in gold, from a chain belt to layers of statement necklaces, giving this look the feel of both a goddess and a girl who knows exactly what she’s doing.

And she does. Tems has had a full-circle kind of summer, headlining Down The Rabbit Hole in Amsterdam, gracing stages across continents, and still finding time to serve looks that stay with you.

Her hair, styled into soft curls with cornrows that framed her face like a crown, completed the look. Her lips, deep brown-red, were rich enough to anchor the whole moment.

So yes, we’re still thinking about it. And saving it. And sending it to the group chat with that emoji.

See the look below.