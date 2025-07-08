Beyoncé Served Fringe, Fur & Full-On Glam at Her Cowboy Carter Stop in D.C.

If you needed a reminder that Beyoncé knows how to set a mood before she even sings a note, her July 4th look in Washington, D.C. was more than enough.

She stepped onto the Northwest Stadium stage draped in an American flag-printed fur coat, worn over a silver-blue bodysuit dotted with stars. It was a bold visual — part Cowboy Carter, part Renaissance, and all Beyoncé

“Happy Fourth of July, everybody. Today is all about freedom,” she said to the crowd, dressed in fringe boots and a white cowboy hat, the look sealing the message before the music even started.

This was the first of two shows at the stadium for the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour. The second was July 7, but the opening night already packed enough moments to linger. Fans not only showed up; they came dressed for it — including a SirDavis whiskey bottle spotted in a tiny cowboy outfit, blending into the larger spectacle.

And if Beyoncé’s coat was the headline, the rest of her looks were the footnotes you don’t skip. She’s always been intentional about what she wears and what it says, and this D.C. stop was no exception. Between the leotard and the coat, the hat and the boots, she stitched together a look book that felt timely, pointed, and rooted in the themes Cowboy Carter has carried since the album dropped.

See her looks below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)