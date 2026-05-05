Style
Fashion is Art: What Our Favourites Wore to the Met Gala
Every year, fashion’s biggest night delivers spectacle, but this year’s Met Gala feels especially intentional. This year’s exhibition is titled “Costume Art,” and it anchors everything about tonight. The dress code, “Fashion Is Art” setting the tone, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art transformed into a living gallery where couture was curated, studied, and performed.
Leading the charge were co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, each embodying the theme with a sense of authority that set the bar for the night. This year’s red carpet blurred the lines between fashion and fine art in the most compelling way, and without further ado, here’s what our favourites wore to the Met Gala this year.
Beyonce in Oliver Rousteing
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Rihanna in Maison Margiela and ASAP Rocky in Chanel
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Tyla in Custom Valentino
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Cardi B in Marc Jacobs
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Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun
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Venus Williams in Swarovski
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Angel Reese in Altuzarra
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Doechii in Marc Jacobs
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Nia Long in Laquan Smith
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Doja Cat in Yves Saint Laurent
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Janelle Monae in Custom Christian Siriano
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Blue Ivy in Balenciaga
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A’ja Wilson in Prabal Gurung
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Ciara in Celia Kritharioti
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Keke Palmer in Prabal Gurung
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Gabrielle Union in Michael Kors
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Coco Jones in Prabal Gurung
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Adut Akech in Thom Browne
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Skepta in Thom Browne
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Wisdom Kaye in Public School NYC
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Anok Yai in Balenciaga
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