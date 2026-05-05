All Eyes on Venus Williams as She Steps Out in Swarovski Couture at Met Gala 2026

Venus Williams did not come to the 2026 Met Gala to simply co-chair. She came to make a point.

The tennis icon arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a floor-length black mermaid gown, its sleeveless silhouette leaving her arms — those legendary, sculpted arms — completely unobstructed. The gown alone was a statement, but at her neckline sat something that elevated the entire look into a different conversation entirely.

A Swarovski couture piece, a sweeping silver construction that cascaded in chains across her chest and shoulders, drew every eye the moment she stepped out. Swarovski described it as “a couture, wearable work of art,” created by Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert to honour Venus’s place in culture through “a study of creation, identity, and savoir-faire.” JAWARA styled her hair into a high braided updo that kept the focus exactly where the look needed it, Karina Milan handled the makeup, and Ronald Burton III brought the whole vision together.

Beside her, and every bit her match on the night, was her husband, Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti. He wore a black tuxedo with a deep burgundy bow tie, a matching pocket square, and a silver brooch at the lapel. The two married in Ischia, Italy, in September 2025, before legally tying the knot in Palm Beach in December of the same year, and last night marked one of their most significant public appearances as a couple.

Venus Williams and her husband Andrea Preti at the 2026 Met Gala, Venus wearing a black sequin mermaid gown with Swarovski crystal neckpiece styled by Ronald Burton III, and Andrea Preti in a classic black tuxedo with burgundy bow tie, matching pocket square and silver feather brooch. Photo Credit: Venus Williams/InstagramThat warmth was visible on those steps. And it made an already beautiful night feel even more complete.

Ahead of the evening, Venus told Vogue: “Co-chairing the Met Gala has been such an incredible honour, and honestly, a moment I’m still trying to fully take in, “When I got the call, I could hardly believe it. Fashion has always been a huge part of how I express myself, both on and off the court, so being part of an event that celebrates the intersection of art, culture, and identity feels really full circle for me.”

See more photos