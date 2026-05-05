Met Gala 2026: Venus Williams, Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe and More Deliver Art-Inspired Fashion Moments

The 2026 Met Gala transformed the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a sprawling gallery as the world’s most prominent faces interpreted the theme, “Costume Art.” With a dress code titled “Fashion Is Art,” the evening moved beyond standard red-carpet glamour, pushing guests to treat their garments as sculptures.

From homages to classic oil paintings to avant-garde techno-installations, the steps were a masterclass in how personal identity and high fashion can merge into a singular, gallery-worthy moment.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti

Venus Williams arrived with a clear point of view in her role as a Co-Chair. She wore a floor-length black mermaid gown that featured a sleeveless silhouette, allowing her athletic frame to take centre stage. The focal point was a Swarovski couture piece—a sweeping silver construction that cascaded in chains across her chest and shoulders. This wearable work of art, created by Giovanna Engelbert, was inspired by the Wimbledon Rosewater Dish. Beside her, husband Andrea Preti provided a sharp contrast in a black tuxedo accented with a deep burgundy bow tie and a silver brooch.

Coco Jones in Prabal Gurung

Coco Jones arrived in a custom aubergine sheer tulle gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The garment featured a distinct mermaid silhouette that highlighted her frame with architectural precision. In a cohesive move, her hair was styled in soft waves that matched the exact deep purple shade of the dress, creating a monochromatic effect that felt both modern and statuesque.

La La Anthony in Wiederhoeft

Styled by Zerina Akers, La La Anthony wore a Wiederhoeft gown that was a marvel of manual craftsmanship. The piece was fully embroidered by hand on tulle using a mixture of shiny and matte raffia, chandelier crystals, and glass cut beads. The construction utilised an array of techniques, including flat and padded satin stitches, French knots, and vermicelli beading. Beneath the exterior, which featured wrapped wood beads and appliqué work, sat an interior lace-up corset in nude satin to maintain the structured shape.

Beyoncé in Olivier Rousteing

Co-Chair Beyoncé chose a custom Olivier Rousteing creation that leant into a celestial and anatomical aesthetic. The gown featured a dazzling, diamond-encrusted silver skeleton design that followed the natural lines of her body. She framed the look with a matching spiked headpiece and an expansive feathered train that billowed as she moved, turning the entire outfit into a regal, ethereal installation.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Janelle Monáe provided a provocative commentary on technology and nature with a custom Christian Siriano “techno-organic” gown. The garment represented a machine overtaken by nature, built from 230 electrical wires, Ethernet polarised cables, and wires from an electrical server centre. These industrial elements were intertwined with live moss, eight succulents, and 5,000 black crystals. The piece even featured movement, incorporating four butterflies and two dragonflies into a structure that sat atop a motherboard bodice.

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Beyoncé

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Janelle Monae

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Naomi Osaka

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Keke Palmer

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LaLa

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Cardi B

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Coco Jones

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A’ja Wilson