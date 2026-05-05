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Met Gala 2026: Venus Williams, Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe and More Deliver Art-Inspired Fashion Moments

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Met Gala 2026: Venus Williams, Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe and More Deliver Art-Inspired Fashion Moments

2026 Met Gala “Costume Art” theme showcased a gallery of sculptural fashion directed by the “Fashion Is Art” dress code. Co-Chair Venus Williams debuted a Swarovski couture, while Beyoncé wore a custom Olivier Rousteing silver skeleton design. The curated looks include Janelle Monáe in a techno-organic Christian Siriano gown, Coco Jones in aubergine Prabal Gurung, and La La Anthony in hand-embroidered Wiederhoeft.
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A collage of Coco Jones in aubergine Prabal Gurung, Janelle Monáe in techno-organic Christian Siriano, and La La Anthony in embroidered Wiederhoeft at Met Gala 2026.

Three standout looks from the 2026 Met Gala showcasing the “Fashion Is Art” theme. From left to right: Coco Jones in a custom aubergine sheer tulle Prabal Gurung gown; Janelle Monáe in an avant-garde Christian Siriano piece made of electrical wires and live moss; and La La Anthony in a hand-embroidered bronze Wiederhoeft gown

The 2026 Met Gala transformed the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a sprawling gallery as the world’s most prominent faces interpreted the theme, “Costume Art.” With a dress code titled “Fashion Is Art,” the evening moved beyond standard red-carpet glamour, pushing guests to treat their garments as sculptures.

From homages to classic oil paintings to avant-garde techno-installations, the steps were a masterclass in how personal identity and high fashion can merge into a singular, gallery-worthy moment.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti

Venus Williams arrived with a clear point of view in her role as a Co-Chair. She wore a floor-length black mermaid gown that featured a sleeveless silhouette, allowing her athletic frame to take centre stage. The focal point was a Swarovski couture piece—a sweeping silver construction that cascaded in chains across her chest and shoulders. This wearable work of art, created by Giovanna Engelbert, was inspired by the Wimbledon Rosewater Dish. Beside her, husband Andrea Preti provided a sharp contrast in a black tuxedo accented with a deep burgundy bow tie and a silver brooch.

Venus Williams and husband Andrea Preti at the 2026 Met Gala, Venus in a black Swarovski sequin gown and Andrea in a black tuxedo with burgundy bow tie and silver feather brooch

Venus Williams and her husband Andrea Preti at the 2026 Met Gala, Venus wearing a black sequin mermaid gown with Swarovski crystal neckpiece styled by Ronald Burton III, and Andrea Preti in a classic black tuxedo with burgundy bow tie, matching pocket square and silver feather brooch. Photo Credit: Venus Williams/Instagram

Coco Jones in Prabal Gurung

Coco Jones arrived in a custom aubergine sheer tulle gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The garment featured a distinct mermaid silhouette that highlighted her frame with architectural precision. In a cohesive move, her hair was styled in soft waves that matched the exact deep purple shade of the dress, creating a monochromatic effect that felt both modern and statuesque.

Actress and singer Coco Jones attends the 2026 Met Gala in a custom aubergine (deep purple) sheer tulle gown by Prabal Gurung. The look features a classic mermaid silhouette and monochromatic soft waves styled to match the gown's specific purple hue.

Actress and singer Coco Jones attends the 2026 Met Gala in a custom aubergine (deep purple) sheer tulle gown by Prabal Gurung. The look features a classic mermaid silhouette and monochromatic soft waves styled to match the gown’s specific purple hue. Photo Credit: Coco Jones/Instagram

La La Anthony in Wiederhoeft

Styled by Zerina Akers, La La Anthony wore a Wiederhoeft gown that was a marvel of manual craftsmanship. The piece was fully embroidered by hand on tulle using a mixture of shiny and matte raffia, chandelier crystals, and glass cut beads. The construction utilised an array of techniques, including flat and padded satin stitches, French knots, and vermicelli beading. Beneath the exterior, which featured wrapped wood beads and appliqué work, sat an interior lace-up corset in nude satin to maintain the structured shape.

La La Anthony poses at the Met Gala 2026 in a custom Wiederhoeft gown styled by Zerina Akers. The bronze look is hand-embroidered on tulle with raffia, chandelier crystals, and glass beads, featuring an internal nude satin corset and intricate French knot techniques.

La La Anthony poses at the Met Gala 2026 in a custom Wiederhoeft gown styled by Zerina Akers. The bronze look is hand-embroidered on tulle with raffia, chandelier crystals, and glass beads, featuring an internal nude satin corset and intricate French knot techniques. Photo Credit: La La Anthony/Instagram

Beyoncé in Olivier Rousteing

Co-Chair Beyoncé chose a custom Olivier Rousteing creation that leant into a celestial and anatomical aesthetic. The gown featured a dazzling, diamond-encrusted silver skeleton design that followed the natural lines of her body. She framed the look with a matching spiked headpiece and an expansive feathered train that billowed as she moved, turning the entire outfit into a regal, ethereal installation.

Beyoncé wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing silver skeleton gown with a spiked headpiece and feather train at Met Gala 2026.

Met Gala 2026 Co-Chair Beyoncé portrays the “Costume Art” theme in a custom Olivier Rousteing gown featuring a diamond-encrusted silver skeleton design. The ensemble includes a matching spiked sunburst headpiece and a voluminous, multi-toned feather train. Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Janelle Monáe provided a provocative commentary on technology and nature with a custom Christian Siriano “techno-organic” gown. The garment represented a machine overtaken by nature, built from 230 electrical wires, Ethernet polarised cables, and wires from an electrical server centre. These industrial elements were intertwined with live moss, eight succulents, and 5,000 black crystals. The piece even featured movement, incorporating four butterflies and two dragonflies into a structure that sat atop a motherboard bodice.

Janelle Monáe interprets "Fashion Is Art" in a Christian Siriano creation built from 230 electrical wires, Ethernet cables, and server wires. The "techno-organic" look incorporates live moss, succulents, 5,000 black crystals, and moving mechanical butterflies on a motherboard bodice.

Janelle Monáe interprets “Fashion Is Art” in a Christian Siriano creation built from 230 electrical wires, Ethernet cables, and server wires. The “techno-organic” look incorporates live moss, succulents, 5,000 black crystals, and moving mechanical butterflies on a motherboard bodice. Photo Credit: Janelle Monáe/Instagram

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Beyoncé

 

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Janelle Monae

 

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Naomi Osaka

Keke Palmer

 

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LaLa

 

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Cardi B

 

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Coco Jones

 

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A’ja Wilson

 

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