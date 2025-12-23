Venus Williams Ties the Knot with Andrea Preti in a Stunning Multi-Country Celebration

Venus Williams is married, and the news feels just as joyful as it sounds.

The tennis icon has tied the knot with Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti, confirming the news on social media today. Their wedding celebrations unfolded across two countries, beginning with an intimate ceremony in Italy and ending with a multi-day celebration in Florida.

Venus and Andrea first exchanged vows in September during a small ceremony in Ischia, Italy. They had planned to hold their main wedding there, but paperwork delays changed those plans. Speaking to Vogue, Venus shared, “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy. But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”

That second celebration took place in Palm Beach, Florida, and stretched over five days. The lead-up included a yacht gathering hosted by Serena Williams, a boudoir-themed bridal shower, a dinner with family and friends in Miami, and a sports-filled day with loved ones. Each day ended back at the couple’s home with relaxed poolside moments.

Before the larger ceremony, Venus and Andrea made things official with a private courthouse wedding at Miami City Hall. “I can’t describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was,” Venus said. “It was just a dream.”

Andrea also reflected on the moment, saying, “For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep. It was the second-best day of my life.”

The final ceremony was held at the couple’s home, where Venus walked down the aisle to “Ovunque Sarai” by Irama in a custom Georges Hobeika gown. “I wanted to wear a dress that I thought Andrea would love,” she told Vogue. “And that was magical and perfect for a Florida wedding.”

The bridal party included Serena Williams, Isha Price and Lyndrea Price, all in tailored suits. The couple wrote their own vows, with Venus delivering hers in both English and Italian. “We got up there and had the best time,” she said. “I finished [my vows] in English, and Andrea told me that I had to do them in Italian.”

After saying their vows, the couple entered the reception to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” and shared their first dance to The Flamingos’ “I Only Have Eyes for You.” The celebrations carried on late into the night, rounding off a wedding that reflected their bond.

As Venus put it, “We all love each other so much. It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day.”

See more photos below