Sparkle all Through Your Trad Wedding in This Gorgeous Inspo Served By Nelly Mbonu
Do you wish to sparkle with every step you take on your big day? Then we have good news! Nelly Mbonu is serving us a glittering, vibrant inspo that can definitely bring those dreams to life.
Radchaleur is the designer behind this stunning pink-blue dress, and it’s absolutely breathtaking. From the heavily beaded sweetheart corset to the sequined sleeves and fully embellished skirt, this look screams bridal perfection. Gele by Irawo stepped in with the traditional touch, delivered perfectly by this upright pink gele. The glamorous makeup? chef’s kiss! All thanks to Glow by Tia’s expert craftsmanship. Each detail merged perfectly together and brought this masterpiece to life in a beautiful way. Let us know what you think about this gorgeous look.
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Belle: @nellymbonu_
Designer: @radchaleur
Fashion Stylist: @mz_florashaw
Makeup: @_glowbytia_
Shoes, bags & accessories: @jewelryplacebyot_
Videography: @toj_reelz
Gele Artist: @gele_by_irawo
Photography: @abayomiakinainaweddings
