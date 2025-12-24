Watch the Romantic Moment Adesua Kissed Banky W at the #InSync25 Wedding

Weddings evoke all the right feelings of love, and simply being in that heartwarming environment, celebrating another love story, can also beautifully trigger yours to light.

That contagious effect absolutely swept over Adesua and Banky W at Ife and Frank’s just concluded Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding, leaving us blushing hard. The lovebirds were a true delight in their radiant attire, glowing with pure love. As the festivities went on, the MC asked them to kiss, and without hesitation, Adesua immediately hopped on Banky’s lap and planted a soft, romantic kiss on his lips. The room erupted in happy cheers and excitement. Even as we watch the beautiful video over and over, we can’t help but smile at this sweet display of affection. Love looks so good on them, and it truly warms our hearts to see their bond continue to age like fine wine. 😍

Enjoy the video below: