Watch the Romantic Moment Adesua Kissed Banky W at the #InSync25 Wedding

Sparkle all Through Your Trad Wedding in This Gorgeous Inspo Served By Nelly Mbonu

It’s Electric Chemistry and Regal Style in Toyosi & Bolu’s Yoruba Traditional Wedding Photos!

Venus Williams Ties the Knot with Andrea Preti in a Stunning Multi-Country Celebration

A Love Story in Purple: Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Traditional Wedding Look

Honour Your Rich Edo Traditional Roots With This Breathtaking Bridal Look

Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom’s Edo Wedding Looks Brought Culture & Royalty to Life

Gbenga Knew Romoke Was Going to Be His Wife Immediately He Heard Her Sing!

A love Truly In Sync! Check out These Beautiful Highlights From Ife & Frank’s Yoruba-Edo Trad Wedding

Pretty in Purple! This Yoruba Bridal Look Will Have You Dazzling On Your Big Day

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Weddings evoke all the right feelings of love, and simply being in that heartwarming environment, celebrating another love story, can also beautifully trigger yours to light.

That contagious effect absolutely swept over Adesua and Banky W at Ife and Frank’s just concluded Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding, leaving us blushing hard. The lovebirds were a true delight in their radiant attire, glowing with pure love. As the festivities went on, the MC asked them to kiss, and without hesitation, Adesua immediately hopped on Banky’s lap and planted a soft, romantic kiss on his lips. The room erupted in happy cheers and excitement. Even as we watch the beautiful video over and over, we can’t help but smile at this sweet display of affection. Love looks so good on them, and it truly warms our hearts to see their bond continue to age like fine wine. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

