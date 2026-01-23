Favour & Donald Met on Instagram — Now, the Lovebirds Are Saying Yes to Forever!

At this point, we strongly believe social media is on a heroic mission when it comes to love and all matters of the heart. It keeps playing the architect of so many journeys to forever, and we are absolutely here for it!

Favour and Donald are no exception to the sweet whims of social media, with their beautiful connection beginning on Instagram. They started texting online, spending hours getting to know each other, and gradually building a strong bond as time passed. With time, what they shared blossomed into a sweet romance. Not even distance could hold down the beautiful connection that they had already begun to grow. Now it’s with great excitement that we get to share in their joy as the lovebirds are set to say ‘I do!’ We honestly can’t stop swooning over their stunning pre-wedding photos. From their regal Igbo traditional attire to their elegant poolside look, every single frame mirrors the depth of their love: sweet, magical and timeless! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below and be inspired:

How we met

By the bride, Favour:

We met the modern way on Instagram. A simple conversation turned into nonstop talking, late-night laughs, and a connection that felt effortless. Even when he wasn’t in the country, distance didn’t stand a chance because our hearts were already close. A year later, he came back, and it made sense. What started with messages became memories, prayers, love, and forever. From a DM to ‘I do’ proof that when it’s meant to be, it finds you even through a screen.

Credit

Bride: @fa.vvor_

Makeup: @cheese_glam

Hair: @stylesbyfaye

Photography: @lexisweddings

Planner: @weddingstride_events