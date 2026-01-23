Connect with us

Favour & Donald Met on Instagram — Now, the Lovebirds Are Saying Yes to Forever!

From The #DMTOFOREVER! Doyin & Mena Got Hitched After Meeting Via TikTok Live

Thanks to His Friend’s Instagram Scrolling, Seyi Found a Beautiful Forever With Tolu!

Mac’s Aunt Set The Pace For His Beautiful Love Story With Ethel!

Adebola Came Late to Class and Found Her Soulmate, Christian!

Ema & Ace Met at The Club - Now, It’s Time For #TheAceAffair!

Adesola & Okwuchukwu Get to Have an #AmazinglyEverAfter! See Their Stunning Civil Wedding Photos

Fate Led Emeka to Nonso at the Moment She Was About to Give Up on Love!

Raphael Knew Chetanna Was The One For Him The Very First Time They Hung Out!

Juliet & Afolabi Are Gearing Towards Forever! See Their Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

At this point, we strongly believe social media is on a heroic mission when it comes to love and all matters of the heart. It keeps playing the architect of so many journeys to forever, and we are absolutely here for it!

Favour and Donald are no exception to the sweet whims of social media, with their beautiful connection beginning on Instagram. They started texting online, spending hours getting to know each other, and gradually building a strong bond as time passed. With time, what they shared blossomed into a sweet romance. Not even distance could hold down the beautiful connection that they had already begun to grow. Now it’s with great excitement that we get to share in their joy as the lovebirds are set to say ‘I do!’ We honestly can’t stop swooning over their stunning pre-wedding photos. From their regal Igbo traditional attire to their elegant poolside look, every single frame mirrors the depth of their love: sweet, magical and timeless! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below and be inspired:

How we met
By the bride, Favour:

We met the modern way on Instagram. A simple conversation turned into nonstop talking, late-night laughs, and a connection that felt effortless. Even when he wasn’t in the country, distance didn’t stand a chance because our hearts were already close. A year later, he came back, and it made sense. What started with messages became memories, prayers, love, and forever. From a DM to ‘I do’ proof that when it’s meant to be, it finds you even through a screen.

Credit

Bride: @fa.vvor_
Makeup: @cheese_glam
Hair: @stylesbyfaye
Photography: @lexisweddings
Planner: @weddingstride_events

