Watch This Newlywed Couple Spice Their Cake-Cutting Moment With a Unique Twist

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The cake-cutting moment during a wedding is indeed significant, and this newlywed couple just added a unique touch to that special tradition.

Right in front of them was a beautiful, round, white cake, plain yet very beautiful…a blank canvas waiting to be filled with love. Now the magic began to unfold when the lovebirds started decorating the cake with strawberries and blueberries. They lined the cake beautifully with the fruits, cut it and fed each other. It’s a truly unique spin on this beautiful part of the wedding day. Still, beyond this alone, the couple bonded over such an intimate activity from their special day, creating unforgettable memories through something beautiful they did together. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

