Watch The Aunt & Uncle of These Newlyweds Bust Energetic Moves on The Dance Floor

We absolutely love when it’s reception time! At that moment, everybody gets to dance their hearts out and have great fun at the wedding party. Surely this aunt and uncle love it too, and certainly know how to have a great time.

These two wedding competitors took to the dance floor in a fun battle, captivating the party with their energetic dance moves. The groom’s uncle, in his stylish agbada and the bride’s aunt in her Iro and Buba, were not letting up; firing up the dance floor and entertaining everyone, from the couple to friends and family. They all danced happily with them from the sidelines, equally excited and intrigued by their stellar moves. The vibes were 100%! They matched each other with wonderful dance moves, and we honestly think we need to take a few dance lessons from them. 💃🏽

Enjoy the video below: