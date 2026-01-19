Connect with us

Green & Glam! This Reception Look is a Stunning Pathway to Bridal Perfection

Fashionista brideys come forward! It’s a brand new week and we have something truly iconic for you all. Think high fashion, excess glamour and all round gorgeousness!

Thanks to Vees Vogue’s expert craftmanship, you can now live your Hollywood superstar dreams at your wedding reception. This gorgeous green dress has us mesmerized by its beautiful details: the statement sleeveless bust, the beaded patterned bodice and the tulle attachments on the skirt…talk about a masterpiece. We can’t forget to buttess on the versatility that comes with the detachable ruffled shoulder cape, it’s truly magical. Scholar Beauties 01   absolutely nailed this bold, beautiful makeup featuring smoky eyes and a glowy finish while MOP Media captured the look, giving it a super classy vibe. We rate this look a solid 10! If you’re searching for something that will have you looking utterly fabulous as you celebrate your love then this one here could be the right choice for you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @enes.diary
Designer @vees_vogue_
Photography @m.o.p_media
Makeup @scholarbeauties01
Content creator @inreeltimee

